The 2025 NHL draft is a pivotal one for the Flyers, who entering Year 3 of their rebuild under GM Danny Brière and president Keith Jones, seem poised to make a major splash with three first-round picks and seven of the first 48 selections overall. Ahead of the draft’s first round on June 27, The Inquirer’s Jackie Spiegel sat down with FloHockey draft and prospect analyst Chris Peters to discuss the Flyers options with the sixth pick, sleeper prospects to watch, and much more.