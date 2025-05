Join us live this Wednesday at 9:00 a.m. for Gameday Central, streaming from the Truist Championship at the Philadelphia Cricket Club. Hosts David Murphy and Marcus Hayes will take you behind the scenes with on-the-ground coverage, insights from the course, and special interviews with key voices from the event. This is your chance to see what goes into the tournament beyond the leaderboard. Watch the livestream and follow along at Inquirer.com.