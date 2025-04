In this episode of Phillies Extra, The Inquirer’s Scott Lauber talks with rising Phillies prospect Justin Crawford about his breakout season in Triple-A and what he’s learned along the way. Crawford shares memories from growing up around Major League Baseball, the mentorship that’s shaped his journey, and the inspiration behind his foundation supporting young athletes with learning challenges. Hear why he’s staying focused, grounded, and ready for his shot at the big leagues.