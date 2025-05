After three seasons in the majors, Garrett Stubbs could’ve taken a step back when the Phillies optioned him to triple A at the end of spring training. Instead, he’s stepped up — emerging as a leader for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs.

On the latest episode of Phillies Extra, Stubbs joins The Inquirer’s Scott Lauber to talk about mentoring young pitchers, the bowling obsession sweeping through the team, and more!