You’ve heard of Tom Brady’s “TB12 Method” — now Phillies superstar Bryce Harper is sharing his personal playbook.

In an exclusive interview with The Inquirer’s Scott Lauber on the latest episode of Phillies Extra, Harper opens up about his all-natural approach to nutrition, why clean eating is crucial to his success, and how it’s helped him stay sharp year after year. He also gives a sneak peek at his custom cleats, celebrates Kyle Schwarber’s 300th homer, and more.

Check out this rare deep dive with one of baseball’s biggest names. Listen now.