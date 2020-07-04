Tammi Markowitz, May 4: I know the time is fleeting. I know the days of lying in bed with him and smelling his freshly shampooed hair and rubbing his smooth soft cheek against mine will be gone in a single breath. I know that he won’t ask me to tickle his belly much longer or to sit in the bathroom while he showers so we can chat. I see it in the way he has started to drop my hand when we walk down the street only picking it back up again to cross a street. I see it in the way his face is getting longer and leaner, and in the way his shirts are starting to smell like sweat when I throw them in the washer at night. The baby days have given way. And so, I say yes to these quarantine days. I savor their sweetness.