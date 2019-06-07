Jason, 34, is a cofounder of Pennsylvania Bigfoot Investigations, a group of enthusiasts who search for signs of the big, hairy primates in the state. To the uninformed, that might seem as sensible here as a ski club in Florida. But a recent report from the Travel Channel and the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization (BFRO) found that Pennsylvania is the third best state to have a Sasquatch sighting, behind the traditional stomping grounds of Washington and California. We beat Michigan and Oregon. According to the data site Squatchermetrics — yes, it’s real — no county in America had more sightings in February and March than Westmoreland, east of Pittsburgh.