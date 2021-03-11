Tarik S. Khan has a version of this vaccine conversation every day as he explains to Philadelphians why they should get the shot. He’s a nurse practitioner with the Family Practice & Counseling Network, a federally funded health clinic that serves some of the city’s most vulnerable populations. He tells patients that he understands their fears, then reassures them that he got the vaccine, that his parents got the vaccine, that he gave his uncle the vaccine, that he has personally given 350 people the vaccine.