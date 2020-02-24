Wilson Goode’s complicated legacy.

In 1984, Wilson Goode became Philadelphia’s first black mayor — a role he served across two terms. Goode moved to Philadelphia from North Carolina as a teenager in the 1950s and graduated from John Bartram High School before going on to Morgan State University and the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School.

Goode is often praised for helping to provide people of color in Philadelphia with jobs and opportunities that had not been afforded to them. But there is still a decision, a moment, and a date — May 13, 1985 — that will forever define Goode’s legacy for many.

On that day, Philadelphia police attempted to arrest members of the black liberation group MOVE who were inside a home on Osage Avenue in Cobbs Creek. A shootout ensued. Goode approved the use of a bomb to be dropped on the home. Eleven people inside the home were killed, and the resulting fire consumed the block.

Those close to him do not view it as the definition of the man. Goode went on to become an ordained minister in 1999. In September 2018, a street in West Philadelphia was renamed to honor him. "I refuse to be defined by one day in my life. … I stand on my record. I stand on what I've done. And I'm prepared to sit down and have a conversation with the people in back of me," Goode said, referring to the protesters that gathered that day.