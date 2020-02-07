Sabrina Harooni’s death at the hands of her boyfriend, was “a tragic, a horrible, a disturbing homicide,” Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said Friday.
And, apparently, the latest in a troubling trend of domestic violence in the suburban county — the motive in about half of the homicides in the last two years, according to Steele. The prosecutor had harsh words for Nicholas Forman, 23, arrested Thursday for Harooni’s murder.
“Somebody who would go the lengths he did to kill someone and talk on a recording as to why she deserved this, this is someone we need to separate from the good people in our community,” Steele said.
Forman, of Perkiomen Township, has been charged with first- and third-degree murder, and remains in custody, denied bail.
Investigators say he killed Harooni, 22, in a jealous rage after a night spent watching the Super Bowl at a bar in Oaks. In a video recording of Harooni’s battered body that was found on Forman’s phone a male voice that investigators believe to be Forman’s is heard to say “This is what cheating liars get.”
Authorities say Forman beat Harooni to death Sunday night after an argument over an ex-boyfriend. The next morning, Forman loaded Harooni’s body into an Uber and took her to Pottstown Memorial Hospital, where she arrived cold to the touch, with blue lips and visible head and neck injuries, according to the affidavit of probable cause for Forman’s arrest.
Forman told hospital staff and later, investigators that three women had followed Harooni back to his house from the bar and attacked her.
Before taking his girlfriend to the hospital, Forman had appeared in district court in Limerick for a preliminary hearing on felony drug charges.
He stood accused of selling cocaine out of the bathroom of a nearby Olive Garden, where he worked as a server.
District Judge Richard H. Welsh held the case for trial.
After the hearing, Forman went home and ordered an Uber. And he prepared to craft a lie that investigators say they saw through immediately.
“These horrible killings and domestic violence have to be stopped,” Steele said. “We have to help these folks and identify them before these things happen.”