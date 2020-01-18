To this day, part of Eighth Street in front of where the explosion took place still appears to be sinking, and holes that had been filled over the past few months were cracked and surrounded by traffic cones. It’s a source of constant worry for residents like Ivon Centeno Estrada, who owns the Cuernavaca Grocery at Eighth and Wilder Streets and lives in the building. She said, in her native Spanish, that the appearance of a sinkhole keeps her up at night, and a lack of information doesn’t help.