A shelter-in-place order remains in northern Wilmington after three police officers were shot while responding to a call Wednesday night.

Residents and businesses in Wilmington located between 23rd St. and 27th St., and from West St. to Carter St., have been asked to remain in place as police continue to investigate the scene.

The shootings occurred around 10:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of North Market St., and all three injured officers were transported to the hospital and were in stable condition, according to a police statement.

“There’s absolutely no reason or excuse for shooting law enforcement, and there’s no excuse for shooting anybody else,” Pastor Derrick Johnson, whose church is on the same block as the shooting, told the News Journal.

It remains unclear why the officers were shot or what situation they were reporting to.

Officers dressed in tactical gear entered the King Plaza Apartments at 25th and North Market St. early Thursday morning, according to footage captured by WDEL. As of Thursday morning, no suspect has been apprehended.

“This an active and ongoing situation so please continue to keep all those involved in your thoughts.,” the Delaware Fraternal Order of Police lodge wrote on Facebook.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.