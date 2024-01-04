🍦 Weckerly’s unwrapped | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

It’s Thursday, or as I like to call it, Friday Jr. Look out for clouds and light precipitation throughout the day, with a high near 43. But everyone’s talking about the wintry weather headed our way this weekend.

If you like ice cream, you know Weckerly’s. The shop gained popularity across Philadelphia thanks to its creative offerings. We bring you a tasty interactive showcasing 11 years of ice cream sandwiches that put Weckerly’s on the Philly food map.

Weckerly’s Ice Cream, on Girard Avenue in Fishtown, is renowned in Philadelphia for their inventive ice cream sandwiches.

When cofounders Jen and Andy Satinsky announced that they sold their beloved ice cream shop last December, I wondered just how many of their complex sandwiches were created during their 11 years at the helm.

The answer: At least 315 ice cream sandwich varieties.

In reporting this story, however, I learned just how pivotal sandwiches were for the success of a small local ice cream store like Weckerly’s. Approximately 60 to 70% of Weckerly’s sales are from sandwiches alone.

Unlike ice cream scoops, sandwiches allowed pastry chef Jen Satinsky to showcase her culinary technique and creativity. The sandwiches’ recognizable shelf presence helped Weckerly’s build a loyal following and opened the door for collaborations with numerous Philly-area businesses and institutions.

The shop is scheduled to reopen under new ownership on Saturday. Keep reading for a look at Weckerly’s ice cream sandwiches by the numbers.

Wednesday was Mayor Cherelle L. Parker’s first full day in office after her historic inauguration on Tuesday.

Parker said her day was filled with phone calls and staff meetings. She told reporters she was following her staff’s lead on her schedule.

Notable quote: “I thought that after the campaign, that I would — full disclosure — have just a little bit more discretion over controlling my schedule. But it happens that it really doesn’t work that way,” Parker said.

Get a closer look inside Parker’s first day on the job.

🧠 Trivia time

A new lawsuit argues that Pennsylvania chocolate giant Hershey did what?

A) Contaminated batches of nut-free Christmas chocolates with peanuts

B) Failed to properly pay employees for overtime work

C) Deceived customers with misleading packaging in an attempt to boost sales

D) Failed to disclose the presence of heavy metals in its chocolate bars

Think you know? Check your answer.

