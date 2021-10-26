Good morning, good people, I’m filling in for Kerith today. The first nor’easter of the season is forecast to affect the region into Wednesday, with heavy rains, road-flooding, and strong winds.

Nov. 2 is Election Day in Pennsylvania, and it’s time to make your voice heard, whether that’s in person or through the mail.

Voter turnout tends to dip during off-year elections, but these races are still important.

Statewide, the biggest contest is for a seat on the state Supreme Court. In Philadelphia, voters are expected to reelect DA Larry Krasner, and will also weigh in on legalizing recreational marijuana use. There are also local races in the suburbs.

Our reporter Julia Terruso has all the details.

Stacey Hayes, who was accused of fatally shooting a co-worker at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital earlier this month, has been deemed by a court-appointed psychiatrist to be incompetent to stand trial. Hayes, 55, will be required to receive mental health treatment.

Anti-violence organization announced the creation of a new West Philly-based “shared communal hub” that will provide crime victims and their families with everything from food assistance to yoga therapy.

When federal student loan payments resume in February, baby boomers will shoulder the highest repayments among the demographic groups. The youngest student debtors (the Generation Z “zoomers” in their early 20s) will pay the least.

As a fourth week opened in the trial of labor leader John “Johnny Doc” Dougherty and Philly Councilmember Bobby Henon, prosecutors focused on wiretaps that they said showed Henon was Dougherty’s “man on the inside.”

It was an argument over parking that led to a fatal shooting outside Pat’s King of Steaks in July, witnesses testified.

Advocates from across Pennsylvania will rally in Harrisburg to support legalizing syringe service programs. State law prohibits the public health measure, though some communities can serve people suffering from addiction.

👻 There are many spooky events happening throughout the Philly region as we creep up on Halloween, including haunted houses, scarecrow festivals, scary tours, pumpkin-focused events, and more. Here are the best ways to spend your Halloweek.

🕯️ The are many beautiful and moving burial grounds that are open for public tours, quiet walks, and historic events.

🧁Pumpkin-themed treats are one of the season’s best traditions, but it’s not just coffee shops warming the air with sweet smells of cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg. Find the spiciest fall treats across Philly.

🎃 Pumpkin-picking, plus hayrides (my personal favorite Halloween activity), festivals, and more are available at these Philly area farms.

💀 And be sure to check out some (supposedly) haunted spots ... if you dare.

“It’s time for all of the agencies involved — SEPTA, Upper Darby police, and the Delaware County prosecutor — to get their act together and release a comprehensive, detailed, and accurate accounting of what they know about the case so far,” The Inquirer Editorial Board writes of the SEPTA rape case, in which prosecutors now say initial reports that no one notified authorities were untrue.

Jon Roesser, general manager of the Weavers Way Co-op, urges every Philadelphian to buy from their local grocery co-ops instead of big grocery chains to help reduce our dependence on the nation’s fragile and morally problematic food system.

Our sports columnist Marcus Hayes writes that Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni proved how ill-equipped he is to be head coach of even a Pop Warner football team.

Reading: The Atlantic takes a look at the Halloween movie franchise, and examines why none of the sequels could ever match the quality of the iconic first installment.

Following: The growing list of homemade Halloween costume ideas that were inspired by 2021 memes and TikToks. (Bernie Sanders totally gets the trophy.)

Streaming: The Sixth Sense, M. Night Shyamalan’s Philadelphia-set thriller, is available this month on Peacock. The twist never gets old, and will get you in the spooky spirit.

