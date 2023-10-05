🍴Our 2023 Dining Guide is here | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

We should have mostly clear skies and a high of 79.

It’s that time of year. We compiled the best places to eat and drink around Philadelphia. We have everything you need including new spots to try, what’s coming soon, and how to find the perfect martini.

Let us be your guide so you can eat your way through the city.

— Taylor Allen (@TayImanAllen, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

Advertisement

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

If you’re going out for a bite, you should look at this first. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a more extensive list of the best spots in town.

Our restaurant critic Craig LaBan has his list of the top 10 best restaurants and the 15 most delicious dishes.

Philly has undergone a pizza boom, so we gathered the best and most innovative, including one from your freezer. (Yes, really).

Want a guaranteed good drink? Make your way through these local wineries with regionally sourced grapes. If that’s not your thing, answer a few questions and get matched with your perfect martini.

This is just scratching the surface.

If you want to know how to snag a reservation at the city’s most exclusive spots or go over the latest food trends, we have you covered.

What you should know today

Meet the new directors who want to bolster Philadelphia’s culture scene.

Sabriaya Shipley: As the new executive director of Theatre Philadelphia, Shipley wants the organization to become a service of accessibility to theater for various audiences. The vision to do that includes more partnerships, programming, and community archiving and documentation. They’ve done work with Painted Bride Arts Center, Philadelphia Young Playwrights, and The Colored Girls Museum.

LaNeshe Miller-White: The new executive director of Philadelphia Young Playwrights wants to bring the program into classrooms. The organization already has plans for programming in libraries, recreation centers, and other community spaces but the next big challenge is getting students in the School District of Philadelphia.

Charlotte Cohen: Cohen, the new executive director of the Association for Public Art, has been in the field of public art for 20 years. She’s looking for the organization to evolve as it still wrestles with the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. Her plan is to lean into the Association of Public Art’s storied collection that includes contemporary artwork.

Read on to learn each leader’s favorite cultural activity in the city.

🧠 Trivia time 🧠

The ASPCA’s Dog of the Year is a deaf rescue pit bull from South Jersey.

What is his name?

A) Dylan

B) Cole

C) Jasper

D) Tex

Think you know? Check your answer.

What we’re...

👀 Watching: Janelle Stelson, a longtime central Pennsylvania news anchor, is running for Congress in the Democratic primary to challenge U.S. Rep. Scott Perry.

🩰Perusing: What Philadelphia Ballet’s new Carmen looks like through the eyes of the artistic director Angel Corella. Click for Corella’s vision, but stay for the breathtaking pictures.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram 🧩

Hint: Ninth Street

MARTIAL INTAKE

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Cheers to Bruce Bailey, who correctly guessed Wednesday’s answer: Calum Scott.

Photo of the day

That’s all I have for you this Thursday morning. Enjoy the day, and I’ll be back tomorrow!