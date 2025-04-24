🏛️ Corruption at 30th Street Station | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Morning, Philly. Spring is really here: Expect sun and high temps near 79 today.

Our top story is a deep dive into how the restoration of Philly’s historic 30th Street Station became a corruption bonanza — one that unraveled after an anonymous tip led to a yearslong investigation and federal charges.

And a forest wildfire in Ocean County just miles from the Shore ballooned to at least 13,250 acres as of Wednesday, according to New Jersey officials. Read on for more details on what could become the state’s largest fire in 20 years.

— Julie Zeglen

Luxury cars. $150,000 in cash. Vacations to India and the Galápagos Islands. A pure-bred German shepherd puppy named Matcha.

🏛️ Contractors lavished an Amtrak manager with these gifts and more in exchange for his approval of millions of dollars in extra work on a massive, taxpayer-funded project to restore 30th Street Station.

🏛️ Prosecutors now tie these deals to an elaborate bribery scandal spanning more than three years and involving two contractors on the restoration project. Some of those who took part in the scheme are being held accountable, including five people who worked on the project who have pleaded guilty to federal crimes.

🏛️ Reporters Andrew Seidman and Chris Palmer explain how such a graft was able to occur amid the rehabilitation of one of the city’s most iconic buildings.

On Wednesday evening, the massive Ocean County wildfire was still burning — but its growth had slowed, state officials said.

No injuries have been reported, but about 5,000 people in Lacey and Ocean Townships were evacuated Tuesday night. They have since been allowed to return home.

“I know our residents were terrified,” Lacey Township Mayor Peter Curatolo told The Inquirer.

Here’s more on what we know about the fire’s cause, a map of its location, and photos and video of the destruction.

Plus: Firefighters continued Wednesday to battle a wildfire that broke out over the weekend on the outskirts of Jim Thorpe in Pennsylvania’s Carbon County, forcing officials to close part of a well-used trail. The fire had reached about 560 acres and was 66% contained as of Wednesday morning.

What you should know today

🧠 Trivia time

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. wants to ban synthetic food dyes. Which Philly snack favorites are not at stake?

A) Tastykake’s Kandy Kakes

B) Hershey’s Twizzlers

C) Just Born’s Peeps

D) John’s Water Ice

Think you know? Check your answer.

What we’re...

🏒 Swiping to decide: Which Flyers players should be retained via our latest Stay or Go fan poll.

🚆 Learning: More details of SEPTA’s proposed bus cuts from The Inquirer’s transit AMA on Reddit.

🏈 Predicting: The player most likely to be drafted by the Eagles this year.

🍸 Grabbing: A meal with happy hour, now that Center City Sips comes with dinner discounts.

🚢 Considering: How trade tariffs could impact the Port of Philadelphia.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

Hint: University of _

NAVAL SPINNEY

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here.

Cheers to Ralph Ziegler, who solved Wednesday’s anagram: Franklin Field. The stadium is home to the Penn Relays — and soon, Grand Slam Track will bring even more track stars. (P.S. We rounded up what to know about watching the 2025 Relays, from tickets to parking.)

Photo of the day

🐢 One last slow-moving thing: The Philadelphia Zoo moved its four new Western Santa Cruz Galapagos tortoise hatchlings to their public habit this week. Now, the zoo is inviting their fans to name them via popular vote. Aunt Viv, Willie, Jazz, and Avery, perhaps?

That’s it from me. See you tomorrow morning, same time, same place.

