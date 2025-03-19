🍲 Eat up | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Hi, Philly. Spring is in air and in the forecast, too, as the equinox approaches.

The Inquirer’s food team has been cooking up (sorry) something special: Take our quiz to find your new favorite restaurant of the region’s 76 most essential, then peruse maps of the city’s must-eat meals.

And on the news side, Philadelphia’s fiscal watchdog has recommended eliminating the embattled Sheriff’s Office and Register of Wills.

Plus, the Eagles’ Brandon Graham has retired after 15 NFL seasons and two Super Bowl titles. Read on to see his emotional speech and the city’s reactions.

So, you’re a fan of the Philadelphia dining scene, but feeling overwhelmed by options. We’re here to make it a lot easier to help you find your next favorite restaurant.

🍲 Take the quiz: Answer five questions and we’ll narrow down our list of the 76 top eateries to three great options, taking into account budget, location, vibe, and more. (For instance: Want a romantic date night in the $50-$100 price range? You might get suggestions for Amma’s South Indian Kitchen in Center City, Little Walter’s in Kensington, and Villa di Roma in Bella Vista.)

🗺️ Map it out: Say you’re sticking to a certain genre of food, or a particular area. Check out our maps of the region’s best hoagies, Philly’s delivery cheesesteaks that actually deliver, the essential places to eat and drink in Ardmore, and dining hotspots of the “strip-mall wonderland” of Cherry Hill.

📍 Watch this space: Keep an eye out for more new features coming soon from The Inquirer food team.

The Pennsylvania Intergovernmental Cooperation Authority (PICA) voted unanimously Tuesday to recommend the abolition of two of the city’s elected row offices, the Sheriff’s Office and the Register of Wills.

The vote is nonbinding: PICA, known as Philadelphia’s fiscal watchdog, can not independently abolish municipal offices.

Still, the move sends a strong message after months of increasing pressure on Sheriff Rochelle Bilal, who has struggled to manage the office’s core functions, as well as Register of Wills John Sabatina Sr., who faces lawsuits related to chronic patronage hiring.

Reporters Ryan Briggs and William Bender have the latest.

In other local government news: Former City Councilmember Bobby Henon, now out of federal prison after serving time on public corruption charges, has returned to work as a union electrician.

What you should know today

After a decade and a half, Brandon Graham has officially retired from the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 36-year-old defensive end spent his entire career with the team — increasingly rare in the NFL — and in the meantime, won a heck of a lot of games (and awards). He became a key part of the Eagles’ defense, turning from self-described “bust” to fan favorite. And he did it all with his signature, infectious smile.

A snapshot of his success, by the numbers:

🏈 2 Super Bowl wins across three appearances

🏈 15 seasons with the Eagles, making him the longest-tenured player in franchise history

🏈 206 regular-season games played from 2010 to 2024, another record

In an emotional speech at the NovaCare Complex on Tuesday, Graham recounted joining the team in 2010. Back then, he said, “I didn’t know how much I would grow, and I surely didn’t know how deeply I would fall in love with these fans and the team in this city.”

Don’t worry, Brandon: Philly loves you, too.

See his full retirement speech, annotated and explained.

⚾ One last added-on thing: You can now stream Phillies, 76ers, and Flyers games without needing a cable subscription. But there are a few catches, including the price tag.

