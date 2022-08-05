The Philly region should expect some scattered thunderstorms, but it’ll still be a scorcher with a high of 92 degrees.

First up, we’ll examine what Kansas’ vote against a constitutional amendment that would have allowed the state legislature to ban abortion could mean for Pennsylvania.

Then, we’ll get an inside look at filmmakers debuting their work at the Philadelphia-based BlackStar Film Festival

Pennsylvania Democrats are pointing to this week’s abortion-rights victory in Kansas as an indicator of what’s to come in Pennsylvania if a similar ballot question goes to voters as early as next year.

Voters in the red state came out in unusually high numbers for an August primary election to reject a proposed constitutional amendment that would eliminate the state constitutional right to an abortion. It’s worth noting that Kansas is a conservative state with nearly twice as many registered Republicans as Democrats. Pennsylvania is a swing state with a more even party-affiliation split.

Democrats are hoping to sustain the energy around abortion rights through the midterm elections in November, which are expected to favor the GOP.

Meanwhile, Pennsylvania Republicans are pushing ahead with legislation that would amend the state constitution to explicitly state there is no right to abortion or to taxpayer funding for abortion care. It passed the General Assembly last month primarily along party lines, and it has to be approved again before it can go to voters.

My colleague Anna Orso breaks down further comparisons between Kansas and Pennsylvania.

What you should know today

Filmmakers debuting their work at the acclaimed festival will showcase health struggles that disproportionately affect people of color.

Two major examples are:

Wisdom Gone Wild , in which director Rea Tajiri documents her journey caring for her mother as she developed dementia.

Aftershock, a documentary detailing the story of the U.S. maternal mortality crisis through those most affected and activists fighting for change. Paula Eiselt, one of the directors, told The Inquirer she wanted to raise awareness when she learned the U.S. is one of the most dangerous industrialized countries in which to give birth.

Our reporter Massarah Mikati has more on their stories and additional national and local context.

Crystal Waters is one of the original stars of house music with her 1991 hit “Gypsy Woman (She’s Homeless).” House music has never gone away, but there’s been renewed interest after Beyoncé's release of her lead single, “Break My Soul,” and Drake’s “Honestly, Nevermind” this summer.

