Philly extended its arms to Afghanistan evacuees after the Taliban’s hostile takeover. The city’s two major resettlement agencies resolved to welcome 1,000 Afghans to new beginnings.

And then the federal funding numbers arrived. Suddenly, resettling 1,000 people became impossible. The number dropped to 300, and still there are shortfalls.

The problem is the way many incoming Afghans are classified under federal immigration laws.

The designation of “refugee” is a specific status, one that comes with benefits and privileges designed to help some of the world’s most vulnerable people gain footholds on new lives.

But many of the evacuees are under what’s called “humanitarian parole,” which is merely permission to enter, and not any immigration status. And it provides little of the government assistance that automatically goes to refugees.

In the tumultuous 2020 elections, Republicans attacked Democrats for being hostile to police.

So now Democrats, many of whom believe the label cost the party dearly in congressional and state legislative races, are anticipating similar attacks in this year’s local elections.

Already in Bucks County, a key Pennsylvania swing county, Democrats are getting an early start on winning back the true-blue ballots.

The hope is the messaging ⏤ ”to fight crime we must fund the police” ⏤ will sway voters and serve as a model for winning competitive races in next year’s midterm elections.

“Hosting 2026 World Cup games could be the kind of win that Philadelphia needs in these trying times. But as we tout our city globally, we can’t take our eye off the ball — or miss a chance to improve green spaces and create the kind of much-needed recreational opportunities that can be used by every child in Philadelphia,” writes The Inquirer Editorial Board.

There is a segment of society who will never see what R. Kelly did as a crime, which is why Kelly got away with what he did for so long, writes Elizabeth Wellington. “We ignored the truth when we knew that our young women — and boys — have been sexually assaulted by people we know.”

Nurse Marion Leary says in 2021, it’s nearly impossible to prioritize which bad thing to protect your kid from first.

