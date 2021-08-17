Hey, everyone. Hope your week’s off to a decent start.

First: Veterans have mixed emotions about the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. Some are relieved, while others are troubled by the chaotic end.

And: Some people’s minds are ultimately changing about getting the coronavirus vaccine. And this is how doctors persuade hesitant people to get the shot.

P.S.: Significant moisture is expected. Fred’s remnants could have an impact on part of our region, and apparently, we should strap in for another week of thunderstorm lotto.

Veterans of the conflict in the Afghanistan region are processing mixed emotions about the U.S. pulling out after nearly two decades of war.

Some said they’re troubled by the chaotic end to America’s longest war with its enemy emerging as the victor. Others expressed their relief that the U.S. and other Western countries are closing their missions and flying their personnel and citizens to safety.

Many are pained for Afghans who are trying to flee the country after the Taliban took control of the country and dethroned the Western-backed government.

Read on for reporters Melanie Burney and Marina Affo’s story about how veterans are processing the troop withdrawing.

Democrats and Republicans from Pennsylvania and New Jersey agree: The result of Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan is a tragedy, questioning the lack of foresight and citing the process.

Reopening resources

What you need to know today

Some people’s minds are changing about the coronavirus vaccine. Here’s how doctors persuade people reluctant to get the vaccine.

Hear from Philly-area Holocaust survivors who say the choice to get vaccinated is a simple one, not a political fight: “I want to live.”

Death toll in Haiti earthquake approaches 1,300 as a tropical depression threatens.

Montgomery County announced a recommendation for indoor masking but will leave the decision on mandates to businesses.

The Serve America Movement, a third party launched a few years ago by Never Trumpers, now has a Pennsylvania chapter, so let’s meet the Pa. leader — a 39-year-old CEO of an education publishing company.

That's interesting

⚾ We got very nerdy about baseball cards. After 70 years of mostly the same repeat offender stats on Topps baseball cards, we’re talking about why it’s time to refresh the form. From OPS to WAR to WHIP, here are our recommendations, by the numbers, to catch up to the modern game.

✅ Done right with timely and thoughtful feedback, employee performance reviews can have a big impact on a small business.

🌊 At the Jersey Shore, reporter Tommy Rowan — who has the Shore beat blanketed — talks with the experts fishing for answers: Where are all the stranded sea creatures?

Opinions

“If President Biden was determined to withdraw the last U.S. troops by Aug. 31 — a mistake — his team should have thought through their exit plans,” columnist Trudy Rubin writes about the horror of Afghan women abandoned by America’s troop pullout.

Columnist Will Bunch writes about our fight to eradicate misogyny as a political strategy.

“Let’s demand more accountability from nursing homes,” Senior Justice Law Firm managing partner Michael Brevda writes.

What we're reading

Ray Charles will be a Country Music Hall of Famer, according to the Philadelphia Tribune.

We’re listening to The Daily podcast about a journalist dedicated to covering exonerations who got a letter from an inmate at a prison that took his coverage in a whole different direction.

The Atlantic features a photojournlaist who has been covering Afghanistan for two decades on how the return of the Taliban will set back progress women have achieved.