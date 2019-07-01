Oh, Jimmy. We hardly knew ye. After last night, Jimmy Butler is no longer a 76er. But the Sixers have a new look, adding a five-time all-star. Also, after a wet spring that lasted through June, cities such as Camden are trying to figure out the best ways to handle flooding. And, we went inside the South Philadelphia refinery fire, recounting what happened from multiple perspectives.
— Josh Rosenblat (@joshrosenblat, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)
We always knew that when NBA free agency began yesterday evening, it would bring a flurry of activity. But no one knew, exactly, how it would impact the Philadelphia 76ers. Well, it turns out it impacted them quite a bit.
JJ Redick: gone. The sharpshooting guard is off to New Orleans. Jimmy Butler: gone, too. The player who carried the Sixers through much of last season’s playoffs will make Miami his new basketball home.
The Sixers are doing a “sign-and-trade” with the Heat, getting guard Josh Richardson in return. They also secured forwards Tobias Harris to a five-year contract and Mike Scott to a two-year deal.
And, to cap it off, five-time all-star forward Al Horford will leave the Boston Celtics and come down to Philly, joining the Sixers on a four-year contract. Horford has made life tough for Joel Embiid in recent seasons. Now, they’ll join forces on the Sixers’ front line.
Despite the flurry of moves Sunday, the Sixers — and the rest of the league — are just getting started.
When just an inch of rain can overwhelm your city, you’ve got a problem. But what happens when it’s wetter than it’s ever been? In Camden, for example, the city’s old and narrow pipes can’t stand up to heavy rains. Water pools on major roads and parking lots become lakes while sewage can leak into homes.
New Jersey residents have said they’re used to floods. It has been “a long-standing problem” in the Garden State, said the president of the New Jersey Municipal Management Association.
Part of the problem is the increase in paved surfaces, where water tends to pool or run off in currents. To combat the flooding issues, some local governments are trying to de-pave and soak up rainwater with parks and gardens.
At 4 a.m. on June 21, the first alarm sounded. There was a leak, a dispatcher broadcasted at the Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery. And the leak was occurring in a “unit you don’t want to leak,” a refinery operator said. The unit used a highly toxic chemical, one that — in an accident — could have sent a dangerous cloud of hydrogen fluoride drifting over South Philadelphia and other heavily populated neighborhoods.
At that point a control room operator undertook the procedures to shuttle the acid to a separate container. “She’s a f-ing hero,” a refinery worker on the scene said. She may have “saved the city, really."
The Inquirer recounts how that morning’s blasts occurred with what might end up being just a single casualty: the refinery itself.
- Hahnemann University Hospital has closed its emergency room to critically ill patients. It will remain open for patients with less urgent cases, such as those with the flu or with broken bones.
- Kamala Harris was ready for a major debate moment. Joe Biden wasn’t, and it could leave a lasting mark as the 2020 presidential election shapes up.
- The special counsel investigating tax breaks in New Jersey has represented a whistleblower on widespread doping by Olympic athletes in Russia and public housing residents fighting for lead inspections.
- Gov. Tom Wolf signed a budget for Pennsylvania last week that had items some of his fellow Democrats opposed. And it has left the party feeling divided.
- And in New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy signed his state’s budget without the millionaire’s tax for which he previously argued.
- With Donald Trump becoming the first sitting U.S. president to enter North Korea, how do some Korean Americans in Philadelphia feel about Trump’s dialogue with Kim Jong Un?
- One of Pennsylvania’s largest estates is for sale. So, what does $15 million get you?
- If you want to buy fireworks for the Fourth of July, you may have to do it differently this year. And please — PLEASE — be safe.
- Meet the town where a group is pushing to make it "the most LGBTQ-friendly city in South Jersey. And not just during Pride Month.”
- One half season down, 12-and-a-half more to go for Bryce Harper in Philly. How’s it going so far?
- After their historic term on Philly’s Board of Education, what did two students learn?
- Would you watch a The Office and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia crossover? A video posted online may hint at it.
“At least in the short term, these closures are devastating to individual workers. Losing income, health care, and being forced to dig into savings — if they have them — without any guarantee can lead to depression, anxiety, debt, personal bankruptcy.” — The Inquirer Editorial board writes about some folks who are facing the immediate aftermath of the refinery and Hahnemann University Hospital closings: those who worked there.
- Inquirer columnist Will Bunch writes that the first U.S. city without a daily newspaper will help Trump in 2020.
- When your city is expecting a supervised injection site, here’s what you can expect. Inquirer opinion writer Abraham Gutman shares lessons from cities around the globe.
- Pennsylvania’s law that legalized fireworks didn’t necessarily mean they became legal to use in Philly. Billy Penn reports that a bill that would change that is waiting for Mayor Jim Kenney’s signature.
- Tobias Harris writes for ESPN about staying with the Sixers: “I want to be somewhere that I can call home. Finally, I can do that now: I’m a Philadelphia 76er.”
- I’m going to go out on a limb here: You’ll never read a wilder story about a fashion photographer (one that includes Colombian cocaine kingpins and the DEA) than this one from Bloomberg Businessweek.
How do you get boys to take ballet? Don’t make it awkward and train them for free. That’s what the Metropolitan Ballet Academy and Company in Jenkintown does.