An opera in reverse | Morning Newsletter

Even if you haven’t seen La bohème on stage, you’ve probably seen or heard it. Starting today, Opera Philadelphia will present a different spin on the famed story of a group of struggling artists in the 19th century.

Director Yuval Sharon made bold decisions to give the Giacomo Puccini classic a fresh new perspective.

This is the 10th time Opera Philadelphia has presented the work since 1977, but this is something brand new.

The new La bohème is 100 minutes and told in reverse order. It’s a more uplifting retelling that has the story ending of Mimì and Rodolfo’s budding new romance, rather than with Mimì's death.

Part of what spurred the idea of a happy ending was COVID-19 and the subsequent shutdown.

Notable quote: “We’re coming from a period of death and sickness, and so much loss,” Sharon said. “But to come back to the theater means not emphasizing that in a way.”

Clout solved a mystery.

When the Philadelphia Board of Ethics accused mayoral candidate Jeff Brown of illegally coordinating with a super PAC, the lawsuit listed a “former candidate for federal office.”

This unnamed person was cited in the suit for making phone calls to potential super PAC donors last summer to arrange meetings with Brown and pitch a dinner fundraiser.

Hint: He was someone who ran in 2022′s packed Republican U.S. Senate primary.

What you should know today

In case you missed it, dairy cows love Hershey’s chocolate.

The 1,500 cows at Red Knob Farm are eating everything from Kisses to Milk Duds to Payday bars. All of it is from Hershey plants, broken into a powder, and mixed into Cargill’s feed.

The chocolate is an extra source of protein, fat, and sugar but the biggest reason for recycling is cutting back on waste. If not for the cows, the chocolate would be sent to a landfill.

Keep reading to learn how Hershey’s chocolate comes full circle at a Lancaster County dairy farm.

Photo of the day

