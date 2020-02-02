One of the main questions I’m always asking myself is, “How can we visually tell this story in a way it hasn’t been told before?” Because we generally have more time to spend working on (narrative or short documentary) videos than our TV competitors, we are uniquely positioned to tell videos differently than a broadcast outlet would. This means taking advantage of the opportunity to get to know our sources more thoroughly; taking the time to look for small, visual details that add to their narrative; and always searching for an emotional tie-in that reminds us why we should care. At the deepest level, what is the heart of why we’re here? And how can we visually represent that? There are so many other components I look for, but one of the most important is good sound. Viewers will excuse poor or grainy video if the content is compelling, but will almost always turn off a video with bad sound. Sometimes I’ll close my eyes and just listen to the sounds of the environment — and then place my microphone right next to the action to capture crisp, full-bodied audio.