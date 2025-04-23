🍕 Angelo’s neighbors are fed up | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Good morning, Philly.

Has Angelo’s Pizzeria become too big for Bella Vista? Since attracting national fame, the shop has become a headache for neighbors — even though they’re fans of its pizza and cheesesteak, too.

Advertisement

And Crozer Health System provides emergency medical services for much of Delaware County. The hospital’s closure leaves more than a dozen municipalities looking for answers, and some are pushing for a unified approach.

— Julie Zeglen (morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

In Bella Vista, it’s common to see dozens of hungry customers clustered on South Ninth Street and around the corner onto Fitzwater Street as they wait for their Angelo’s cheesesteaks, hoagies, and pizza — and then to see them enjoy those orders right on the sidewalk.

🍕 That’s great for Angelo’s, the consistent best-of list maker that has gotten so popular, it’s expanding into multiple new locations in the Philly region. It’s not so great for neighbors, who have taken their complaints about trash, noise, blocked streets, and rowdy patrons to their City Council member.

🍕 Still, many of those same neighbors are fans of Angelo’s food, too. And they recognize the irony of the shop finding national recognition while being somewhat unwelcome at home.

🍕 Meanwhile, lawyers representing the shop say they hear the concerns and have made some changes already, such as more trash cans and an adjusted trash pickup time.

Food reporter Jenn Ladd details the tensions that arise when big hype leads to neighborhood headaches.

In other food news: Human Robot brewery is expanding again, with two more locations in Brewerytown and New Hope.

In Delco, Crozer’s impending closure will mean fewer ambulatory vehicles and longer wait times to get help to residents experiencing medical crises. Municipalities that relied on the health system’s EMS support are now scrambling to come up with a solution they hadn’t budgeted for.

Some local officials are discussing combining resources to purchase or contract for additional emergency vehicles and staffing to fill the gap. But there has been little time to plan — Crozer owner Prospect Medical Holdings filed official closure plans on Monday — and according to Chester Mayor Stefan Roots, it has been difficult to bring all parties together so far.

“Unfortunately it takes an emergency like this to really get us all to sit down at the table,” Roots told The Inquirer. He noted Chester and Upper Darby have the most at stake, as large municipalities.

Suburban politics reporter Katie Bernard has the story.

More on Crozer: A bankruptcy judge on Tuesday formally approved the closures of Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Upland and Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park. Layoffs of 2,651 employees are expected to start Friday.

What you should know today

🧠 Trivia time

On its way to becoming a residential neighborhood, which Philadelphia development earned accolades from the U.S. Green Building Council this week for meeting its highest environmental and sustainability standards?

A) Schuylkill Yards

B) Bellwether District

C) Park at Penn’s Landing

D) Navy Yard

Think you know? Check your answer.

What (and who) we’re...

🗳️ Preparing for: Pennsylvania’s primary election with this guide to candidates for Commonwealth and Superior Courts.

💍 Congratulating: Jalen Hurts and Bry Burrows.

🔴 Anticipating: The Cherry Hill H Mart’s expansion.

🏆 Charmed by: The 8-year-old who presented Brandon Graham with the Mason Spencer Man of the Year award.

🤖 Preheating: Our ovens — and checking whether we’re low on milk — via app.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

Hint: Home to the Penn Relays — and soon, Grand Slam Track

INFILLED FRANK

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here.

Cheers to Soona Rajkumar, who solved Tuesday’s anagram: Independence Visitor Center. Five months in, Philadelphia’s TKTS booth — which is based at the visitor center — has helped draw revenue for theaters across the region.

Photo of the day

Enjoy those resplendent cherry blossoms while they’re blooming, OK? I’ll be back with you tomorrow morning.

Correction: Tuesday’s newsletter included a story about a lawsuit that misstated the total amount owed by the defendant. That story has been updated.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.