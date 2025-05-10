Philly singer brings breakup home | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Good morning. It’s Saturday, and it should be nice and sunny with a breezy high near 73.

Today, I’m talking about a Philly singer who brought a slice of her breakup record to her hometown this week.

Plus, there’s news on students suing a college in Lower Merion, the fate of one soon-to-be former Rite Aid in Philadelphia, and Sen. Dave McCormick’s calls for an end to “vicious, personal attacks” against John Fetterman.

This week’s obsession

I’ve been mentally kicking myself for not getting into Anna Shoemaker earlier. My Last.fm says I listened to one or two songs over the years, but her new album is what truly hooked me. With plenty of singles and now two albums in her catalog, Someone Should Stop Her is a breakup record that serves as a balm for heartache, growth, and choosing yourself.

Like many creatives, Anna has made it to New York and L.A., but I recently found out that she is originally from Philadelphia. Then, I discovered my new favorite thing: There’s a video for every song. In a mix of visualizers, lyric videos, and music videos, Anna is utterly human: She’s eating, dancing around her kitchen, and going fishing; suddenly she’s anxiously spiraling in “Game of Thrones,” then power-washing her vintage-looking pickup truck (now immortalized on her T-shirts), and driving with the windows down, “swerving in my subconscious.” It’s quite the short film.

This week, Anna came to the city with her acoustic guitar to open for Australian musician Mallrat at The Foundry. Both of their performances "hit my face like a straight right." Anna‘s laidback set was full of emotion and reflection. She was glowing with happiness when she told the crowd, “I’m from Philly!” and they seemed happy to have her, too. I picked up a vinyl and met Anna at the merch table, where she told me the “mini movie” feeling of the videos was definitely intentional, and that she was excited to be in her old stomping grounds.

Will she headline a hometown show soon? It’s on her mind, but no plans yet. Until then, I’m replaying both Mallrat and Anna’s songs, and lingering on the belief that art always finds you at exactly the right place and time. For me, learning about Anna’s Philly roots has made finding her all the more serendipitous.

In February, the Philadelphia Police Department launched its first office dedicated to serving the families of crime victims.

This week, Inquirer columnist Helen Ubiñas spoke with Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin J. Bethel, who asked for grace as the department builds out the new office. Ubiñas has long challenged Bethel to be a better leader and treat the families of homicide victims with care and respect.

“Grace granted, commissioner. And with it, a measure of cautious optimism because maybe — just maybe — this could be a light for the families still mourning in the dark," Ubiñas writes.

Read more in Ubiñas’ latest column.

Arcade Fire stopped in Philly for a Monday night concert at the Met on their “Don’t Think About Pink Elephant Tour.” Check out photos of the gig by staff photographer Yong Kim and read Shaun Brady’s review for The Inquirer.

Somewhere on the internet in Philly

Watch Ms. Teagues a.k.a. Philly’s own Quinta Brunson give Stephen Colbert a lesson on Philly speak.

Have you seen the happy-go-lucky South Philly crossing guard? He is truly living his best life.

With a new pope in the wings, people are perusing his online posts. Kind of wild to have the first pope with a Twitter history.

And over on Instagram, @noshortsusa offers his best impression of a Delco guy being interviewed about the pope. Among the comments: “CAN THE POPE BLESS HOAGIE FEST?!?!?!”

