Today’s top story is a heads-up: More people means more smartphones across the region, we’ve long since exhausted the 215 area code, and now 610 and 484 are next. So yes, a new area code is coming, Philly.

And check out our story on the new supermarket in Juniata, doing its part to rid the neighborhood of food insecurity.

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission has approved 835 as a new area code for Southeastern Pennsylvania.

With 610 and 484 expected to max out by 2023, 835 will take over blanketing Philly and the suburbs. The PUC expects no disruption in service, and unlike the 215 to 610 merger years ago, people won’t have to change their numbers.

Our reporter Andrew Maykuth has more on what’s to come. My question: How long do you think it takes before “new area code, who dis?” becomes the next meme?

This week, the ribbon was cut on a 40,000-square-foot supermarket at 900 E. Luzerne St., in the heart of Juniata. The market doesn’t just help to further eradicate what was once considered a food desert, but some suggest it’s a beacon of growing prosperity for a largely Latino-led section of the city.

Here’s a look at a few of the interesting numbers emerging from Juniata’s newest crown jewel.

2: It’s the second supermarket from entrepreneur José Gómez, who opened his much smaller market, alongside business partner Ray Cabral in 2004.

4: The percentage of Latino-owned businesses in the state that employs salaried workers and not family members or close associates.

11: The number of in-store cashier bays. There are four self-checkout kiosks.

58: The percentage of neighborhood residents who identify as Hispanic and Latino.

60: The number of parking spaces at the store.

89, 53, 56: The SEPTA bus routes all within a five-minute walk to the supermarket.

Our reporter Jesenia De Moya Correa has more on the impact to the community and the future growth of Latinx business in Philly.

Major League Baseball is in a lockout for the first time in years. Today’s question: Do you know when the last MLB lockout occurred? The answer is in this piece from our baseball writer Scott Lauber, who also breaks down what this means and how long it might last for you Phillies fans.

