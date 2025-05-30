✈️ Fighting flights | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Welcome to Friday, Philly.

Avelo Airlines provides the only scheduled passenger flights out of Delaware. Now, protesters are targeting the commercial airline because of its contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to deport immigrants.

And it’s set to be a packed weekend of parades, races, and festivals with major traffic disruptions. Read on for a rundown of what to expect, and where.

— Julie Zeglen

P.S. Friday means trivia.

At Delaware’s major airport, activists have been raising awareness about Avelo’s contract with federal immigration authorities to charter flights of ICE deportees from the airline’s hub in Mesa, Ariz., to ICE processing centers or foreign countries.

They’re part of a national network called the “Coalition to Stop Avelo” directed at the Texas-based company, and are backed by some Democratic officials — including Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer, who is personally boycotting the airline.

The action comes as President Donald Trump’s aggressive push to expel undocumented immigrants from the country has led to some being deported without court hearings.

Notable quote: “We don’t want to lose Avelo. But we hope they pull back from these deportations, which we are concerned are taking place without due process” by ICE and U.S. courts, one local protester told The Inquirer.

Reporter Joe DiStefano has the story.

In other federal policy news:

Philadelphia was among numerous cities, counties and states named to a U.S. Department of Homeland Security list of sanctuary jurisdictions Thursday evening, places the Trump administration says are “deliberately and shamefully” protecting undocumented immigrants and not helping ICE. Penn Medicine will no longer provide gender-affirming surgery to patients under age 19, effective this week, citing new federal orders. And Trump will return to Pennsylvania Friday for his first rally in the state since his reelection, speaking to steelworkers outside of Pittsburgh.

Philadelphia is hosting a whole bunch of outdoor events throughout the city this weekend for those brave enough to face Saturday’s likely storms. Among the gatherings heralding a new month:

🏳️‍🌈 Philly Pride March and Festival in Center City, with its 600-foot-long Pride flag

🎤 The Roots Picnic at the Mann Center, featuring a killer lineup of more than 40 acts

🚲 American Cancer Society Bike-A-Thon in Old City and Philly Run Fest in Fairmount Park

This weekend also marks the return of the beloved West Philly Porchfest, Wilmington’s Ladybug Festival, and plenty of other musical gigs, as well as the inaugural Philadelphia Death and Arts Festival.

All those events mean the city will be crowded. See the details about road closures and expected traffic delays.

What you should know today

Welcome back to Curious Philly Friday. We’ll feature both new and timeless stories from our forum for readers to ask about the city’s quirks.

This week, we’re resurfacing an explainer from 2019 on why some Philadelphia buildings have their own zip codes, including what was once called the Wells Fargo Building. It’s now known by just its address after the bank vacated its offices there. But what has been consistent for decades is that the Beaux Arts structure is the sole occupant of 19109, spanning just one city block.

That’s probably because it used to get a ton of mail. Here’s the full explanation.

Have your own burning question about Philadelphia, its local oddities, or how the region works? Submit it here and you might find the answer featured in this space.

What we're...

🎡 Remembering: When the city kicked off its second (and less successful) world’s fair on this week in Philly history.

🎺 Asking: What is so Philly about the Philly sound in jazz?

🎒 Noting: Curfews for teens in Jersey Shore towns.

🍖 Craving: This South Jersey BBQ gem that got its start at the Free Library of Philadelphia.

🪦 Considering: Philly’s history of careless cemetery removals.

Sunny days are ahead.

