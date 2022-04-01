We’re back to spring temperatures in the 60s with some clouds for Friday.

Today we examine the effects of being born and growing up in the midst of a pandemic. And we look at the effects on parents, too.

And it’s the weekend, so we have exactly 47 things for you to consider checking out in and around Philly, beginning today and well into next week.

Finally, enforcement of Philly’s ban on plastic bags begins today. Here’s everything you need to know.

If you thought this story was going to consist of doom and gloom, I’m pleased to report the contrary.

While some early studies suggest the pandemic has contributed to language and social skill delays among some infants, a number of others suggest babies who were born and grew into toddlers in the past two years are exceptionally observant, curious, independent, and in many cases, meeting or exceeding developmental milestones such as walking at an accelerated pace.

There were 3.6 million babies born in 2020 – and not all are raised equally. There’s a lot that goes into how their development faltered or flourished, according to experts, like geographical location, race, and income level of their parents.

Regardless of their background or the impact of the pandemic, one thing is the same: a child’s curiosity about the world.

“That’s the important thing for all parents of these little ones to understand,” said Wanjikũ F.M. Njoroge, a psychiatrist and medical director of the Young Child Clinic at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. “No matter how hard and how horrible these past two years have been for them and their families, and indeed globally, that brain is still developing.”

This collaboration from our reporters Sarah Gantz and Jason Laughlin offers a look at growing up COVID from the perspective of pandemic-born kids and their parents.

What you should know today

We’ve all been there: the weekend is here and you want to get out and explore Philly, but you’re not sure where to go. That’s why I’m so glad we have a team here that compiles things like this list of 47 events to consider this weekend and deep into next week.

Why 47? No clue. But it’s a collection of events and venues for all age groups with options for however late you wish to stay out, or at least however late you have a babysitter for.

Here’s a couple I’m considering:

🍻 Opening of PHS Pop-Up Gardens: The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society’s (PHS) pop-up gardens open for the season tomorrow with food, drinks, special events, and lots of picturesque plant installations. Enjoy local beers, a menu that’s half plant-based, wine, summery cocktails, and non-alcoholic options as well. The beloved pop-ups are both kid-and dog-friendly, too. phsonline.com

🖌️ Let Art Heal: Local artists using their work to process the heaviness of the past few years. The event includes a silent auction with proceeds benefiting the Germantown ArtHaus Restoration Project and local creatives. Your ticket includes a cocktail. ($10, Apr. 5, 6-8 p.m., 6380 Germantown Ave., eventbrite.com

Our reporters and contributors have lots more for you to pencil in – 45 more, to be exact. You don’t need to wait for us to curate a rundown, just be sure to bookmark our all-new ✨ Philly’s Best tool to get the DL on some of the best places to eat, shop, and party –or just really anything you need to navigate Philly.

🧠 Philly Trivia Time 🧠

According to this local school-certified psychologist, moving Philly schools’ start time for high schoolers better aligns with the internal clock of teenagers. Today’s question: What time is the district proposing? See if you’re right, here.

a. 8 a.m.

b. 8:30 a.m.

c. 9 a.m.

d. 9:30 a.m.

What we’re…

🍎 Sharing: The news that Philly schools is also looking for a few good teachers. 900, to be exact.

💆🏾‍♂️ Reading: The surprising story of the masseuse who eased Villanova into the Final Four. 🔒

🧹 Listening to: Some advice just in time for some Spring Cleaning on how to effectively declutter your life.

🧩 Unscramble the Anagram 🧩

Finish the line from this very funny Philly guy: “If we’re best friends then…”

NATE RIVKH

Photo of the day

