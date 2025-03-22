The ‘Severance’ set is a day trip from Philly | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Good morning. This Saturday should be partly sunny and breezy with a high near 62.

Today, I’m talking about Philly’s proximity to a place that has become a tourist attraction thanks to the Severance series (don’t worry, there are no spoilers here). Plus, we’ve got details on President Donald Trump’s stop in Philly today, how the city is tackling the largest tire dump in memory, and why the NTSB says five Philly-area bridges should be evaluated.

— Paola Pérez (morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

What you should know today

Friday marked the end of the second season of Severance, the hit Apple TV+ thriller about employees who, in short, surgically separated the “work” part of their brain from their “home” selves. It’s sold as work-life balance, which comes with many consequences. I didn’t get into Severance until late last year, and I had no idea what I was tuning into, but I was hooked from episode one. To say it has equally intrigued and confounded me at every turn would be an understatement. So. Many. Questions.

If it’s not the complicated love triangles, it’s the hidden messages in the artwork. If it’s not the underlying themes of grief and identity, it’s the “mysterious” and “important” work of the small but mighty team of macrodata refiners. How much does our protagonist Mark Scout and his MDR crew get paid? And what state are we really in? As far as I can tell, it’s a purely fictional place, despite some mistaken mentions of “PE” for Pennsylvania. But there’s one cool thing I do know: the real-life setting for Lumon Industries is in central New Jersey, about 70 miles northeast of Philadelphia.

The midcentury wonder can be found in the rural town of Holmdel, as seen in Curbed and the New York Times. The historic building was once Bell Labs, home to AT&T’s research arm. The Times’ real estate reporter Ronda Kaysen noted that scientists and engineers here pioneered the technology for many things we use today. Today, it’s a mixed-used complex called Bell Works, a “metroburb” with dining, retail, fitness, and more. It’s a community hot spot to eat, play, and work, and now some fans are showing up to see and feel its grandeur in person. The geometrically aesthetic facility itself is something of a character in the show. It’s an architectural spectacle with eye-catching features that get valuable screen time, not only to tell us where we are, but to capture the mood and daunting nature of the thickening plot.

Bell Works is about an hour and a half from Philly, perfect for a day trip. Let me know if you plan to check out “Lumon” sometime. If you’re caught up on the show, I’d love to hear your theories. I’m still reeling from the finale. I didn’t prepare “Kier lime pie,” “Lumenade,” or “corn on the Cobel” for the occasion, but my snacks were enjoyed equally. The show was also officially renewed for a third season, days after director Ben Stiller told the Kelce brothers he plans to return sooner rather than later. In the meantime, here’s another fun fact to hold on to: Radar the dog is the same canine actor from Succession. What a good boy.

On March 7, scientists and their supporters from around Philadelphia gathered at City Hall to protest President Trump’s proposed cuts to research funding and attacks on diversity, equity, and inclusion policies.

Marion Leary, a nurse, public health advocate, and activist, was one of the organizers for the Stand Up for Science rally in Center City. Leary’s wife had been diagnosed with breast cancer just days earlier.

At the event, Leary told the crowd: “As scary as those words are to hear, my family is optimistic, and we are optimistic because of science!”

In a column for The Inquirer, Leary calls on the public to vocalize its support for science when it is threatened. Keep reading for Leary’s perspective on the importance of backing what she calls “the scientific foundation that keeps this country and its citizens healthy and safe.”

🧠 Trivia time

Brandon Graham officially retired from the Philadelphia Eagles this week. The 36-year-old defensive end spent his entire career with the team.

How many seasons did he spend with the Birds? (Psst, he’s the only player in franchise history to play this long.)

A) 8

B) 24

C) 15

D) 20

Think you know? Check your answer.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

Hint: This cornerback is returning to his hometown 🦁

ADAM TONED VOX

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here.

Cheers to Brian Volpone who correctly guessed Friday’s answer: Veterans Stadium. Twenty-one years ago yesterday, the Phillies’ former ballpark was imploded in 62 seconds flat.

‘Nova’s women’s basketball team started its postseason run with a 76-70 victory over Boston College in the first round of the Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament. Freshman guard Jasmine Bascoe led all scorers in the victory with 24 points. See more snaps from staff photographer Charles Fox.

