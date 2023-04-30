We’re getting ready for May | Morning Newsletter

It’s a rainy one, but tomorrow’s May 1 and that’s a cause for celebration.

We’re getting excited about the best ice cream, and staff recommendations for the best restaurants, Phillies storylines to watch and staff picks for fun things to do.

Taylor has some special stories coming your way tomorrow from Craig LaBan, and on a related note: I am absolutely thrilled that this summer we’ll launch one of our most exciting newsletters to date. It’s Taste Philly with Craig LaBan, and it’s like nothing we’ve done before.

I came up with the idea for an unforgettable global eating tour of some of Philly’s impactful international communities. And we can all agree there’s just one man for this job of living deliciously around Philly: your man about town, Craig LaBan. He was up for it. So starting this summer, the Taste Philly with Craig LaBan newsletter will take you to a different country every Friday over the course of eight weeks.

It’s almost like a food travel show, but right here in Philly. With this limited-run series, you’ll meet the entrepreneurs and makers specializing in various cuisines in their own words. They’re the stars, and Craig is your dining companion. Think: rummaging through the markets with the experts, kitchen techniques, and traditions. You’ll get recommendations for the most essential dishes to experience a taste of cuisines like Cambodian, Mexican and Ethiopian.

📧 The only way you can take this global eating tour with Craig is by signing up to get on the list.

— Ashley Hoffman (@_AshleyHoffman, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

You know how serious I am about summer scoops. We’ve sprinkled some toppings a.k.a. updated our best ice cream guide. It’s a lickable listicle of the highest order featuring consummate classics and some inventive new cones no matter what you like. We have guides to Shore ice cream, vegan ice cream, water ice, banana splits, and everything in between ice cream.

And know your ice cream innovators. I’m resurfacing this great piece on how women of color gave us major moments in local ice cream history.

Here’s the way to the massive list of Philly’s best ice cream scoops, soft serve, water ice, and other delectable frozen treats.

What you should know today

Staff picks for warm weather fun

Here’s what our staffers love to do when it’s warm in Philly:

🐕 “Hitting the Wissahickon with my dogs in the warmer weather is my absolute favorite thing to do.” — Helen Ubiñas, columnist

🧺 “Having picnics in Fairmount Park. Walking Kelly and MLK Drives, visiting farmers markets, Having pizza and wine at In Riva, checking out Center City beer gardens, going to day parties on the Moshulu and going to all of the day parties that Flygirrl throws. I love summer.” — Elizabeth Wellington, columnist

🍺 “In Philly, I love spending warm days traversing Wissahickon Valley Park, and afterward grabbing a bite and a beer at Market at the Fareway in Chestnut Hill.” — Tommy Rowan, digital producer and writer

📚 “I love going to Rittenhouse Square park with a blanket, an iced coffee and a book. I’ll go alone or invite friends if they’ve got a book too.” — Hira Qureshi, city & culture service reporter

🎸 “I love to maintain my optimum tan skin levels at the pool with friends, host micro dinner parties in my patio oasis, and above all, go to summer concerts. My favorite concerts last year were The Who at Wells Fargo, Phish at The Mann, Carlos Santana in Camden, and the Firefly Festival in Delaware, so send me recommendations for this year. My absolute favorite escape is the Stratus Rooftop Lounge at the Hotel Monaco .” — yours truly, Ashley Hoffman, senior newsletter strategist.

Restaurants to check out

🎤 Now I’m turning the mic over to reporter Mike Klein.

Our colleagues have assembled 60 restaurants and bars with winning patio and rooftop setups, mainly in the city. To this, I’ll head to the Pennsylvania burbs to suggest Joey Chops in Malvern (steaks under the stars!), Blue Bell Inn in Blue Bell (chic patio with a waterfall), and Dockside Bensalem (opening this weekend by the Neshaminy Creek), the various Harvest Seasonal Grill locations (dog-friendly, too), and Stella New Hope (a covered deck overlooking the Delaware). In New Jersey, there are Caffe Aldo Lamberti’s umbrellas in Cherry Hill, Carlucci’s Waterfront in Mount Laurel (watch the sun setting over the Rancocas Creek), The ChopHouse in Gibbsboro (steaks by the lake!), The Riverwinds in West Deptford (where you can watch planes landing at PHL across the Delaware), and a brand-new patio entry, Cafe Le Jardin in Audubon (French fare from the June BYOB folks). Keep reading for the bookmark-worthy delightful list of 60 restaurants and bars with patios and rooftops.

Phillies storylines to watch

🎤 Now I’m turning the mic over to Phillies beat writer Alex Coffey.

After a slow start, the Phillies are finally building some positive momentum. They are coming off of three straight series wins, but will face a tough stretch over the next week. Once they wrap up their World Series rematch in Houston, they’ll head to Los Angeles to face the Dodgers, and then will play the Red Sox and Blue Jays at home. Starting pitching remains a concern.

Will Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler return to their 2022 selves? Manager Rob Thomson said Taijuan Walker should be able to make his next start, after he reported some forearm tightness. But if he does need to miss some time, how will the Phillies fill his spot? Their rotation depth is already being tested, with injuries to Ranger Suárez and pitching prospect Andrew Painter. We should have some answers to these questions soon. These next few series should be a good litmus test for where this team is at.

Photo of the day

👋🏽 It’s going to be the most beautiful summer. I can feel it. Congratulations to Amy S. Rosenberg for winning The Inquirer its first newsletter award for Down the Shore

