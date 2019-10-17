“'Never abandon your shipmate.' Those four simple words formed the first and most important lesson I learned during my grueling first year at the U.S. Naval Academy. ... This ethos to stand by those who served with me formed the foundation of my ethical code. For this reason, I find the U.S. abandonment of our Kurdish allies in Syria so deeply disheartening.” — writes Alexander Emmert, a former nuclear submarine officer and special forces mission planner in the U.S. Navy and current graduate associate and MBA candidate at Penn, about the U.S. withdrawing troops from Syria.