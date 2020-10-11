Ha! If 2020 has taught me anything it’s that even the firmest plans can get thrown out the window when big news breaks. You think it’s going to be a normal week and then the presidential debate is bonkers and we have to react to that. Or civil unrest breaks out across the nation. Or RBG dies. I’m really proud of how nimble our opinion team is when it comes to reacting to breaking news. There are evergreen issues we always care about — the addiction crisis, fracking and the environment, gun control, housing and homelessness, criminal justice, to name a few. But my favorite days are when we wake up and think the news of the day is one story and then it turns out to be something completely different, so our team has to band together and hustle to find interesting perspectives and voices to weigh in.