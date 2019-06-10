Pennsylvania has had the third-most Bigfoot sightings in the U.S. But those sightings aren’t what’s fueling Sasquatch-mania in The Keystone State. It’s about the process and those who take part in it are hunting for more than just Bigfoot. Meanwhile, a debt collector is hunting for unpaid bills from Crozer-Keystone patients in the region. But in one woman’s case, the debt was already paid and she may not be alone. Finally, we look back at the life of New Jersey GOP leader and cranberry magnate J. Garfield DeMarco. His fortune and influence touched many, but in the end he lost it all.