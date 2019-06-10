Pennsylvania has had the third-most Bigfoot sightings in the U.S. But those sightings aren’t what’s fueling Sasquatch-mania in The Keystone State. It’s about the process and those who take part in it are hunting for more than just Bigfoot. Meanwhile, a debt collector is hunting for unpaid bills from Crozer-Keystone patients in the region. But in one woman’s case, the debt was already paid and she may not be alone. Finally, we look back at the life of New Jersey GOP leader and cranberry magnate J. Garfield DeMarco. His fortune and influence touched many, but in the end he lost it all.

Pennsylvania is hunting for Bigfoot

A cardboard cutout of Bigfoot rests against an RV at a Fayette County campground.
Jason Nark
What did you do this weekend? Did it involve hiking through Pennsylvania woods, howling into the darkness while waiting for something to howl back (here’s what that sounds like)? If so, you must be on the hunt for Bigfoot. In The Keystone State, you aren’t alone.

It turns out that Pennsylvania is the third best state in the nation for a Sasquatch sighting. In fact, no county in America had more sightings in February and March than Westmoreland, east of Pittsburgh.

Inquirer reporter Jason Nark took a deep dive into Pennsylvania’s community of Bigfoot believers. While their shared mission is to find the elusive beast, they also cherish the camaraderie and the process.

New Jersey GOP heavyweight and cranberry king, died a pauper

J. Garfield DeMarco rose to become a prominent Republican party boss in Burlington County. But his fall from grace — and fortune — came into public view when he died last month. DeMarco was 80.

DeMarco managed one of the largest cranberry operations in the country, amassing wealth while sitting on the Ocean Spray board of directors. His nickname: God. Over the years, he masked his deteriorating finances to keep up an image that aligned with that moniker.

At DeMarco’s funeral, he was praised for his generosity, intellect, political skills, and devilish sense of fun. But his richly detailed obituary contained a jarring but telling detail.

Debt collector goes after Crozer patients for hospital bills they’ve already paid

Hospitals commonly hand off delinquent patient accounts to debt collectors as a final attempt to recoup unpaid bills. Crozer-Keystone Health System recently did so with a batch of unpaid patient accounts. The problem: some might have already been paid.

Judy Politzer’s bill was among the batch. She settled a disputed colonoscopy bill with Crozer, but it still wound up with debt collector EOS CCA. When asked about Politzer’s account, Crozer refused to comment on whether administrators were concerned other accounts may have been wrongly passed on to EOS.

My colleague Sarah Gantz rounded up tips from billing specialists, patient advocates and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to help you if your bill winds up in the hands of a debt collector.

June 10, 2019
June 10, 2019

“So, let’s do this. If you can help, let me know. If you are or know a paralyzed gunshot victim interested in meeting others, reach out so I can connect you with Frazier and we can start helping him build this much-needed fellowship of survivors.” — Columnist Helen Ubiñas is on a mission to help a paralyzed gunshot victim who hopes to connect with other survivors.

