Pennsylvania has had the third-most Bigfoot sightings in the U.S. But those sightings aren’t what’s fueling Sasquatch-mania in The Keystone State. It’s about the process and those who take part in it are hunting for more than just Bigfoot. Meanwhile, a debt collector is hunting for unpaid bills from Crozer-Keystone patients in the region. But in one woman’s case, the debt was already paid and she may not be alone. Finally, we look back at the life of New Jersey GOP leader and cranberry magnate J. Garfield DeMarco. His fortune and influence touched many, but in the end he lost it all.
— Ray Boyd (@RayBoydDigital, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)
What did you do this weekend? Did it involve hiking through Pennsylvania woods, howling into the darkness while waiting for something to howl back (here’s what that sounds like)? If so, you must be on the hunt for Bigfoot. In The Keystone State, you aren’t alone.
It turns out that Pennsylvania is the third best state in the nation for a Sasquatch sighting. In fact, no county in America had more sightings in February and March than Westmoreland, east of Pittsburgh.
Inquirer reporter Jason Nark took a deep dive into Pennsylvania’s community of Bigfoot believers. While their shared mission is to find the elusive beast, they also cherish the camaraderie and the process.
J. Garfield DeMarco rose to become a prominent Republican party boss in Burlington County. But his fall from grace — and fortune — came into public view when he died last month. DeMarco was 80.
DeMarco managed one of the largest cranberry operations in the country, amassing wealth while sitting on the Ocean Spray board of directors. His nickname: God. Over the years, he masked his deteriorating finances to keep up an image that aligned with that moniker.
At DeMarco’s funeral, he was praised for his generosity, intellect, political skills, and devilish sense of fun. But his richly detailed obituary contained a jarring but telling detail.
Hospitals commonly hand off delinquent patient accounts to debt collectors as a final attempt to recoup unpaid bills. Crozer-Keystone Health System recently did so with a batch of unpaid patient accounts. The problem: some might have already been paid.
Judy Politzer’s bill was among the batch. She settled a disputed colonoscopy bill with Crozer, but it still wound up with debt collector EOS CCA. When asked about Politzer’s account, Crozer refused to comment on whether administrators were concerned other accounts may have been wrongly passed on to EOS.
My colleague Sarah Gantz rounded up tips from billing specialists, patient advocates and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to help you if your bill winds up in the hands of a debt collector.
- The death of Philadelphia Deputy Sheriff Dante Austin last week, struck a nerve with the city’s gay community on the eve of Philadelphia’s Pride Weekend. Austin was a leader in Philadelphia’s gay community who fought for change from within. Pending Medical Examiner’s Office confirmation, authorities say Austin’s death appeared to be a suicide.
- Black leaders among Philadelphia’s charter schools wonder if the city is targeting minority-led charters for closures. While they won’t point to racism in every case, they sense a different pattern of treatment for black-led schools.
- School buildings, old homes, and water systems throughout Pennsylvania harbor harmful levels of lead that threaten children daily. A new state report offers ideas to address what it calls a statewide public health crisis that demands an immediate response.
- Pennsylvania has the country’s only state-run lieutenant governor’s mansion, but that might be coming to an end. There is a call among state lawmakers to sell the residence and if so, the proceeds could go toward a worthy cause.
- The number of immigrants in the United States has reached a record total in recent years, increasing by nearly 34 million since 1960, according to the Pew Research Center. And the numbers are expected to continue their drastic climb.
- Philadelphia’s gay community came together Sunday to celebrate Pride Day with a parade and festival. The celebration also marked the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots, viewed as the start of the modern gay rights movement.
- At Parx Casino, dice are rolled and bets are made. But hundreds of yards away sits the one thing that J. Mizael Chavez is absolutely sure of — an immigrant-run community garden bringing hope to Bucks County families.
- After four years together, Philly-born actor Bradley Cooper and model Irina Shayk have split up. A Star is Born fans are already going gaga over another potential Cooper love interest.
- Carson Wentz and the Eagles are staying together. The franchise quarterback has agreed to a contract extension that will keep him in midnight green through 2024. While the Eagles managed to keep their star, they lost a key piece of their front office.
“So, let’s do this. If you can help, let me know. If you are or know a paralyzed gunshot victim interested in meeting others, reach out so I can connect you with Frazier and we can start helping him build this much-needed fellowship of survivors.” — Columnist Helen Ubiñas is on a mission to help a paralyzed gunshot victim who hopes to connect with other survivors.
- While looking back on the 1969 Stonewall rebellion and its impact on the modern gay-rights movement, columnist Kevin Riordan writes that LGBTQ people should never stop telling their own stories in their own words — because the price of silence is too high.
- In response to Councilman Kenyatta Johnson’s plan to ban bay windows and balconies in Point Breeze and Grays Ferry, the Inquirer Editorial Board writes that he should focus on a city-wide approach to balance gentrification and preservation.
- The Newtown Athletic Club might just be a fancy gym on the outside. But as Philadelphia Magazine writes, many view it as a dividing line among the community — one filled with plenty of juicy stories.
- One of the Golden State Warriors minority owners was punished by the NBA for shoving Raptors guard and former Villanova standout Kyle Lowry. His banishment was a good first step, writes The Undefeated, but it doesn’t put to rest the NBA’s “owner mentality” problem.
- The Philadelphia Police Department is looking into the mentality of a number of officers implicated in a study for posting racist comments on social media. Billy Penn took a deep dive into the department’s social media policy to see which rules were potentially broken.