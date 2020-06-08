Here’s one example: The notorious Philly cop who was charged with beating a Temple student has a checkered and charmed past. Officer Joseph Bologna Jr., a 31-year Philadelphia police veteran, has been pulled off the street after video surfaced both of his confrontation with the Temple student and of the inspector lunging at a TV reporter, striking his security guard. And grabbing a young woman who apparently tapped his bicycle tire. During his career, the South Philly native has often found himself at the center of controversy over police misconduct.