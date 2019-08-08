Severe thunderstorms ripped through the region yesterday, forcing disruptions to SEPTA services during evening commutes. But the forecast looks clear today and tonight, when the Eagles take on the Titans in their first preseason game. In New Jersey, an Inquirer investigation looks into the state’s famous blueberry farms and found that conditions at many of them may be harming both workers and the thousands of people who eat their berries.

N.J. blueberry farms house workers in storage sheds, pollute groundwater

Every summer, blueberry farms in South Jersey house thousands of migrant workers, usually living in large, metal equipment barns without bathrooms or fire protection. And, the fields and waterways in which they work have been polluted for years with detergent, grease, and human waste.

It wasn’t until a few weeks ago that the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection and the Atlantic County Health Department cited a handful of farms for violating a water pollution law.

It was all done under the radar, with environmentalists shocked to hear the findings of The Inquirer’s investigation. It seems that many of these farms have been potentially harming workers as well as the thousands of consumers who eat their berries.

To try to avoid Clinton’s 2016 mistakes, Dems are recruiting ‘a small army’ of mostly minority college students in key regions

The Democratic National Committee is calling it Organizing Corps, and the idea is to give a new group of staffers the skills and experiences they’ll need so that they can have paid jobs during the general election. Those skills include door-knocking, phone-banking, and volunteer recruitment strategies.

This is an effort to match the Republican’s advantage in having the incumbent. The Republican National Committee has raised $62 million for their own outreach and training efforts.

The DNC is being strategic about where they have these groups. There are two cohorts in Pennsylvania, a state the party lost in the 2016 election.

N.J. creates task force after report on ‘striking’ uptick in incidents of bias

In 2018, 569 bias incidents were reported in New Jersey, according to a state report released Wednesday, more than any year since 2011. Reported incidents dropped between 2010 and 2015, but climbed again in 2016.

New Jersey’s trends are consistent with nationwide trends, the report said. The national figures for the common motivations behind the bias incidents also aligned with data from New Jersey, with race, ethnicity, ancestry, religion, and sexual orientation among them.

New Jersey has now created a task force to address the situation, especially among students and young adults.

August showers bring azalea flowers ... that’s how the saying goes, right? Nice picture, @nickjmalf.

Mitch McConnell comforts the nation

“... it’s an illustration of the sort of flashpoints defining Philly of late: Fears that gentrification will lead to a loss of community identity, and concerns that affordable housing be developed as neighborhoods evolve. At heart is the larger question of exactly who gets to determine the shape and future of a community.” — The Inquirer Editorial Board writes about the complicated process of neighborhood improvement.

Emergency-medicine resident Alin Gragossian underwent a heart transplant in mid-January and returned to work at Hahnemann University Hospital six months later, just as the institution announced its closure.
Emergency-medicine resident Alin Gragossian underwent a heart transplant in mid-January and returned to work at Hahnemann University Hospital six months later, just as the institution announced its closure.

Following near-death experiences and a heart transplant, a Philadelphia emergency-medicine resident can empathize with her patients and continue living her “beautiful" life.