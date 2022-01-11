Today is shaping up to be the coldest in the last three years.

Bob Saget, the comedian and actor who died Sunday at 65, had deep roots in Philly.

Also, with the Eagles set for a playoff game against Tom Brady and the Bucs, we look at their chances — and why being the underdog might be a good thing.

He was a TV dad, but comedian Bob Saget is also Philly’s native son.

Saget is best known for his portrayal of Danny Tanner on the ‘90s sitcom Full House. But before he was DJ’s dad, Saget was an Abington grad and Temple student who opened as a comedy act in nightclubs.

Little-known fact: Before Saget was headlining New York comedy clubs, landing TV roles, and becoming a household name, it was Philly restaurateur Stephen Starr who gave him a look as a recurring opening act at a Queen Village nightclub.

Our reporter Rodrigo Torrejón has more on the life of Saget and how his Philly roots fueled his stardom.

Somehow, the Eagles managed to make this a week of anticipation.

The Birds, who started the season 2-5, finished it 9-8 and have a playoff date with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Sunday, 1 p.m., Fox).

The Bucs and Brady beat the Eagles earlier this season, but Brady says the Birds were Tampa’s “toughest opponents all year.”

The big question: Do the Eagles have a shot to win? Oddsmakers don’t think so, with the Birds opening as a 7-point underdog. But our columnist Mike Sielski writes that being counted out might just be the Birds’ recipe for success.

And whether you’re a football aficionado or just excited to watch on Sunday, our reporter Jeff McLane has the subplots to watch.

Oh, the Eagles’ schedule for next season is out, with some big teams coming to the Linc.

The Philly jazz community lost one of its icons this week with the death of musician, songwriter, and producer James Mtume at 76. In addition to playing alongside such jazz legends as Miles Davis, Mtume was also noted for having one of his melodies serve as a sample on a track for one of the most well-known hip-hop songs out there. Today’s question: Which hop-hop artist’s track is a Mtume sample? Give it a guess and see if you’re right.

a. “Mellow My Man,” by The Roots

b. “Juicy” by Notorious B.I.G.

c. “Can I kick it?” By Tribe Called Quest

🌡️ Sharing: With temperatures expected to plunge over the next few days, this timely reminder on how to use a space heater safely.

🌳 Reading: About this Philly native who takes the conservation of our watersheds, birds, and entire local ecosystem very seriously.

That’s it for Tuesday. But before I go… the answer to today’s trivia question loved it “when you called him Big Poppa.”

