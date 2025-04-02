📚 Philly’s growing book club scene | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Hi, Philly. Eagles fans can breathe easy for now: The NFL vote on whether to ban the Tush Push has been pushed. Feel free to celebrate by breaking out that kelly green.

Book clubs across the city are meeting with two goals: tackle their ever-growing TBR lists and build meaningful connections through books. Read on to meet the Philadelphians fostering community by talking about reading.

And as colleges have scrambled to wipe references to diversity initiatives online, public K-12 schools have been slower to respond to President Donald Trump’s threatened funding cuts. Some area school leaders say they’re not planning to bow to orders targeting DEI.

The concept of book clubs is not new: Everyone reads the same book, then comes together to talk about it.

📚 But amid an American loneliness epidemic, groups such as Queer Books Philly and Binding Agents Cookbook Club are part of a growing local network of literary meetups aiming to shrink to-be-read piles and help members find new friends.

📚 The Binding Agents group — held at the eponymous Italian Market shop — even combines reading recipes with making them for a lively book club-slash-potluck.

📚 Such clubs can help their members find respite from a world that “feels really heavy right now,” Philaqueens POC Bookclub founder Kristin Moore said.

📚 Notable quote: “[The book club is] just a time where you’re allowing yourself to think about something else, whether it’s the book, someone else’s story, or even just the good matcha that you ordered,” Moore told The Inquirer. “You’re allowing yourself to step outside of your busy life for two hours and connect with others.”

Read reporter Hira Qureshi’s latest on how Philadelphians are finding each other IRL.

The Trump administration’s funding cuts, both threatened and real, have led colleges across the country to reconsider diversity programming and scrub mention of DEI initiatives from their websites.

Meanwhile, several school districts in the region have declined to make changes based on sometimes-vague new orders from the White House. That’s partly because they rely more on local and state dollars than federal, and partly because, for some, they aim to make a statement.

In Phoenixville, for instance, school board president Scott Overland says the district is “fighting back” with “what we’re not doing.”

Education reporter Maddie Hanna has the story on how Philly-area schools are responding (or not) to Trump DEI orders.

In other federal funding news: Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin joined Democrats in 21 other states and D.C. to sue the Trump administration over $11 billion in canceled pandemic-era contracts. Plus, a $500,000 federal grant to plant trees and weatherize homes in Hunting Park has been cut by the Department of Government Efficiency.

What you should know today

What we’re...

🪪 Rushing to get: A REAL ID before May 7.

🧹 Anticipating: This week’s return of Philly’s street sweeping program.

🍩 Trying: Baked doughnuts from the Spread Bagelry founder’s new shop.

🕳️ Applying for: The city’s free shared driveway and pothole repair program.

🍎 Considering: How special education teachers could be impacted by federal funding cuts.

Photo of the day

Long live the Tush Push.

Enjoy your Wednesday. Thanks for starting it here.

