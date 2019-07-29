If you thought Brandywine’s 14-acre Schuylkill Yards development was big, you’ve got another thing coming. The Philly-based office landlord has made a move into Austin and is now working on a 66-acre project. In Detroit this week, the Democratic presidential hopefuls will have two debates, the second of which will feature a pair of candidates with local ties needing big performances.

Philly’s top office landlord Brandywine has Texas-sized development plan for expanding Austin

Brandywine Realty Trust, the Philly-based real estate company, has grand plans that could transform Texas’ capital city — and Brandywine itself.

In Philadelphia, Brandywine has holdings that include the FMC Tower Buildings and the 14-acre Schuylkill Yards development that’s under construction near 30th Street Station. And in Austin, they’re planning a 66-acre site with housing, hotels, shops, offices, and a commuter rail station.

Since Brandywine entered the Austin market, rents and office space have both shot up.

Curtis Institute apologizes for mistrust, will review sexual assault policies

In the wake of The Inquirer’s investigation into an alleged sexual assault of a student and how the Curtis Institute of Music handled it, the prestigious school sent out an apology for how it handled its response.

Originally, the school told its community to not talk publicly about the Inquirer’s story.

The school also said it would review its policies.

What to watch for in this week’s Democratic debates

CNN is hosting debates for the top-polling Democratic presidential candidates this week in Detroit.

During tomorrow night’s opening debate, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren will face off as two of the party’s progressive leaders.

And two candidates with local ties seem to be headed for a clash on Wednesday night: Joe Biden and Cory Booker. They’re lined up in the second debate with Biden needing to bounce back from his performance in the first debates and Booker needing a breakthrough moment.

“The widening gap between rich and poor, between haves and have-nots, is usually focused on disparities in economic opportunities, but that gap extends to who is entitled to health care and who isn’t. And that’s a life-or-death equation.” - The Inquirer Editorial Board writes about the bigger issues that Hahnemann’s closure symbolizes.

Steven Pierce, left, Jamaal Seidle, center, and Malik Carter laugh during the final session of the Youth Empowerment for Advancement Hangout (YEAH) pilot program at the Cobbs Creek Recreation Center on Friday, June 07, 2019. The 14-week sessions, started by Kendra Van de Water and James Aye, included everything from talks on mental health to inviting police officers from the neighborhood in to talk to the teens.
HEATHER KHALIFA / Staff Photographer
A new organization in West Philly seeks to empower youth by helping them build connections with police, forge meaningful friendships, and find jobs.