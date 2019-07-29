If you thought Brandywine’s 14-acre Schuylkill Yards development was big, you’ve got another thing coming. The Philly-based office landlord has made a move into Austin and is now working on a 66-acre project. In Detroit this week, the Democratic presidential hopefuls will have two debates, the second of which will feature a pair of candidates with local ties needing big performances.
Brandywine Realty Trust, the Philly-based real estate company, has grand plans that could transform Texas’ capital city — and Brandywine itself.
In Philadelphia, Brandywine has holdings that include the FMC Tower Buildings and the 14-acre Schuylkill Yards development that’s under construction near 30th Street Station. And in Austin, they’re planning a 66-acre site with housing, hotels, shops, offices, and a commuter rail station.
Since Brandywine entered the Austin market, rents and office space have both shot up.
In the wake of The Inquirer’s investigation into an alleged sexual assault of a student and how the Curtis Institute of Music handled it, the prestigious school sent out an apology for how it handled its response.
Originally, the school told its community to not talk publicly about the Inquirer’s story.
The school also said it would review its policies.
CNN is hosting debates for the top-polling Democratic presidential candidates this week in Detroit.
During tomorrow night’s opening debate, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren will face off as two of the party’s progressive leaders.
And two candidates with local ties seem to be headed for a clash on Wednesday night: Joe Biden and Cory Booker. They’re lined up in the second debate with Biden needing to bounce back from his performance in the first debates and Booker needing a breakthrough moment.
- When 16-year-old Donald Pressley Jr. graduates with his high school diploma in 2021, he’ll also get an associate’s degree from the Community College of Philadelphia. He and and his classmates at a novel Philadelphia school are earning high school and college diplomas at the same time — for free.
- A rural internet company was connecting towns in Western Pennsylvania. Then the bills from Comcast started getting bigger and bigger. The man who owns the internet company claims the telecom giant owes him $36,000.
- Medical Aid in Dying will be legal in New Jersey starting this week. We go through what that means.
- The man who launched a marijuana research center in 2016 at Thomas Jefferson University was forced to resign in April after self-reporting that he sexually harassed a female. That started a series of issues and revelations that have left the research center in shambles.
- Three Roman Catholic churches will close in Philadelphia, including one of the oldest historically German parishes in the U.S. The reason: finances.
- Every summer, a board of five Harrisburg-appointed members meet in a conference room in Center City to review Philadelphia’s budget plan. Nearly every year, it’s approved. But the future of Harrisburg’s oversight of Philly’s budget has come into question.
- Five years ago, a Delco woman vanished. And still, cops vow that "this case will stay open.”
- After documentaries about Michael Jackson and R. Kelly brought new attention to years-old claims of sexual abuse, couples and DJs are banning their songs from weddings.
- Under a new law, New Jersey employers won’t be allowed to ask about your salary history.
- Between 2000 and 2017, the population of college degree-holders in Philadelphia between the ages of 25 to 34 grew by 115 percent. And a 15-year-old nonprofit aimed at retaining college grads and attracting them to Philly is taking some credit.
- In a parking lot across from a Dave & Buster’s, archeologists are digging for maritime remains that have put the lot in the National Register of Historic Places.
- While Julie Ertz was busy winning the World Cup, Zach was over in France trying to balance cheering on his wife and prepping for Eagles training camp. The tight end got access to France’s Olympic training centers and avoided French food (except for one night, which, he says, did not end up going very well).
“The widening gap between rich and poor, between haves and have-nots, is usually focused on disparities in economic opportunities, but that gap extends to who is entitled to health care and who isn’t. And that’s a life-or-death equation.” - The Inquirer Editorial Board writes about the bigger issues that Hahnemann’s closure symbolizes.
- Columnist Kevin Riordan writes about an old South Jersey town with a new vision thanks to new residents from Mexico and elsewhere in Latin America.
- Mark Zandi, the chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, offers suggestions on how to find a way out of the student loan crisis.
- President Donald Trump criticized Baltimore on Twitter. The Baltimore Sun’s Editorial Board fired back.
- The BBC explores why the next 18 months are pivotal for addressing climate change.
- Through fire and force, a Philly author turns guns into garden tools. It can offer a cathartic experience for those who’ve lost loved ones, Billy Penn reports.
A new organization in West Philly seeks to empower youth by helping them build connections with police, forge meaningful friendships, and find jobs.