I want to use this space this morning to highlight a piece of ours that always makes me smile. It's one I've come back to time and again to remind myself of human beauty over the last half-year (and even before that). It's a love story, one that's set in the Italian Market and showcases all it has to offer.

Confederate monuments are falling across the nation, but in Philly, a memorial to Southern troops stands tall

The Confederate Soldiers and Sailors monument, erected in Philadelphia National Cemetery in 1912, to honor the soldiers who fought for the South and who were buried here after their deaths at Philadelphia-area Civil War hospitals.
Jeff Gammage / Staff
In Philadelphia, a memorial to the Confederate dead has stood for more than a century in the National Cemetery on West Oak Lane. It was dedicated in 1912, the 32nd anniversary of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee’s death. Its goal, according to my colleague Jeff Gammage’s reporting, was “to obscure the pro-slavery cause of the Confederacy, and to recast the fight of the Southerners who lay nearby as true to the ideals of the Founding Fathers.”

Whether it’s the only Confederate monument within the Philadelphia area is uncertain. But after the city took down a statue of former Mayor Frank Rizzo and covered a Christopher Columbus statue, some wonder whether the city will overlook the 9-foot, 6-inch tall granite block that bears the name of 184 Southern soldiers and sailors not far from the resting places of 350 African American soldiers who died to free those enslaved in the South.

At a rally and march, Philadelphians call for justice for Breonna Taylor

People in Philadelphia protested yesterday a grand jury’s decision in Kentucky to indict a single former police officer for shooting into neighboring apartments, but did not charge any officers for their alleged roles in the killing of Breonna Taylor in Louisville this year.

Credible, ‘horrifying’ sexual-abuse accounts at Curtis Institute of Music, law firm finds

A law firm spent months investigating the “horrifying accounts of rape and repeated sexual abuse” from a violinist while she studied at the Curtis Institute. The firm’s report, which detailed her experience and separate claims of abuse by about two dozen students over decades, was unanimously accepted Tuesday by the Curtis board.

The report began after an Inquirer investigation detailed violinist Lara St. Jean’s claim of rape and sexual abuse by a violin professor at the institute and school leaders' repeated dismissal of her accounts.

What you need to know today

That’s interesting

Opinions

Count the ballots on election day
Signe Wilkinson
“The newly married couple were inside surrounded by friends. I could hear their laughter and conversation. Before COVID-19, this social butterfly would have been right in the mix, but these days I avoid socializing in confined spaces.” — writes columnist Jenice Armstrong about attending her niece’s “micro-wedding” during the pandemic.

What we’re reading

Your Daily Dose of | Dumplings

Chef Judy Ni's chicken-and-garlic chive potstickers (right) are one of nine offerings available during Dumpling 4 All's five-day event.
DAVID MAIALETTI / Staff Photographer
With National Dumpling Day coming this Saturday, Philly-based hospitality consultant Liz Einhorn and baology co-owner and chef Judy Ni have organized Dumplings 4 All. They got together nine chefs to create dumplings representative of different culinary traditions. Each purchase not only gives you a chance to try the dumplings but also help fund volunteers at North Philly Peace Park, a community garden at 22nd and Jefferson Streets. It started yesterday and runs through Sunday.