The 76ers have made a major change, firing head coach Brett Brown after seven seasons in Philly. My colleagues were all over the story, offering a look at some of the top candidates to replace him. Later today, watch for what happens with the homeless encampments in the city as rulings are expected to come on whether Philadelphia can clear them. Also, the Flyers had a rough start to the second round off of the playoffs.
— Josh Rosenblat (@joshrosenblat, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)
After seven seasons and one of the most dramatic rebuilds in professional sports, the Philadelphia 76ers fired coach Brett Brown yesterday after getting swept in the NBA playoffs by the Boston Celtics. As for who might replace Brown, my colleague Marc Narducci writes that there could be some familiar and well-known candidates to take over for the job, including one coach whose success has come just a few miles from Philly.
Coming off the team’s season-ending losses, columnist Marcus Hayes wrote that the players’ comments about Brown “were the words of men who want a new boss.”
A federal judge said he will issue his opinion this afternoon on whether Philadelphia can clear out an encampment of about 150 people who have been living along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway for months. The fates of two smaller encampments in the city will also be decided at the same time.
Despite their name, microaggressions have big impacts on the health care minorities receive. Experts are increasingly recognizing the frequency of microaggressions, which are interactions that may not be obviously racist, but still can feel hostile to patients of color.
These interactions can harm patient care by making important communication impossible. They can also turn people off entirely from getting medical care, my colleague Kasra Zarei reports.
- New Jersey moved a step closer to confirming Cherry Hill lawyer Fabiana Pierre-Louis to be the first Black woman to be a justice on the state’s Supreme Court.
- Classes began for nearly 39,000 Temple students yesterday, even with mounting opposition among some students and faculty.
- University of Hong Kong researchers reported the first confirmed case of a coronavirus reinfection, further complicating questions about COVID-19 immunity.
- Two Philadelphia-area congresswomen are asking the head of the Pennsylvania National Guard to look into the allegations of sexual harassment and retaliation at the Horsham Air Guard Station due to my colleague William Bender’s investigation.
- Pennsylvania Republicans have lined up to endorse Biden over Trump.
- For students with autism and severe disabilities, the pandemic has been a disaster for schooling. Parents are concerned about how their children are being educated.
- My colleague Patricia Madej reports on what’s going on inside SEPTA as a malware attack has stifled operations. “I think about quitting everyday,” one source said.
Thanks for the pic and the quote, @d_smoove.
Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout-out!
- 🏒There are no excuses for the Flyers’ 4-0 loss to the Islanders in Game 1 of their series last night, columnist Mike Sielski writes.
- 👑The new mural on the Municipal Services Building highlights Black Lives Matter protesters.
- 🚮Can you get fined for throwing your trash out on the wrong day?
- 🚛If you want the best seats at the new drive-in concerts at Citizens Bank Park, you’ll have to bring your own truck.
- 🛍️Fall fashion season isn’t coming this September, writes columnist Elizabeth Wellington. And that means it’s even more important to shop locally.
- 🤤In one neighborhood in Atlantic City, empanadas are taking center stage this month.
“For many immigrants, that sacrifice comes in the form of separating from family, risking deportation, and being disconnected from culture and language. For many of their children, the sacrifice could mean adult parents living in a strange land, not knowing the language, and feeling culturally adrift.” — writes opinion and editorial writer Abraham Gutman about Kamala Harris’ story serving as a reminder of immigrants and their families always having something to prove.
- It doesn’t matter if you declare teachers to be “essential workers” if you don’t offer real support, writes Donna A. Patterson, an author and associate professor and chair of Delaware State’s department of history, political science, and philosophy.
- The Inquirer Editorial Board writes that while the U.S. Postal Service is key to voting, there are other parts of the system that also need to improve.
- The Philadelphia Tribune has a story about Philly cousins who are raising money to help protesters “be socially distanced, protected from the heat and hidden from cameras.”
- Teen Vogue has an interesting story about how college students are dealing with FOMO (fear of missing out) when they take remote classes.
- Here are the best podcasts of 2020, according to Vulture.
The Philly bull terrier who put his life on the line to protect his people from an armed robbery has been honored by the Pennsylvania Medical Association with the Wodan Animal Hero Award.