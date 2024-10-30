👁️ Slow down, Broad Street | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Welcome to Wednesday, Philly. We’re warming up near 76 degrees.

The city’s most dangerous high-speed road will soon have automatic enforcement cameras, and the Philadelphia Parking Authority has new public service announcements reminding drivers to lay off the gas pedal. And over in Mount Holly, a federal civil rights investigation is underway after complaints of discrimination by a school district where a student died.

Read on for those stories and more.

— Paola Pérez

New ads by the Philadelphia Parking Authority serve as both a warning and plea to drivers: Stop speeding. Please slow down.

The PSAs come ahead of new speed-enforcement cameras, referred to as “the unblinking eye,” set to debut along Broad Street early next year.

Catch up quick: Roosevelt Boulevard is the only road in the state with automated speed enforcement cameras (aside from work zones on divided highways and interstates). In December, the state passed a law authorizing Philadelphia to put more of these cameras on five more roads.

Why Broad? It was deemed the most dangerous high-speed city roadway, according to analyses of PennDot traffic data. Between 2018 and 2022, the street was the site of 169 collisions where people were killed or seriously hurt, 165 speed-related crashes, and 465 pedestrians who were struck.

Do automatic cameras help? Since their installation, the network of cameras along the Roosevelt Boulevard has been credited with a dramatic drop in crashes, deaths, and average vehicle speeds.

Transportation reporter Tom Fitzgerald has more on the crackdown campaign.

Federal authorities are looking into complaints about a South Jersey school district’s handling of allegations of harassment by students toward their peers, and whether the system violated students’ civil rights.

The investigation by the U.S. Attorney Office’s Civil Rights Division follows accusations that the Mount Holly school system has violated federal laws that protect students from discrimination. This includes Felicia LoAlbo-Melendez, an sixth-grade student who died by suicide in 2023 after her family said she was relentlessly bullied by her classmates.

In a wrongful-death lawsuit, Felicia’s family alleged that the 11-year-old asked for protection from her peers at her school, but officials did nothing about it.

Notable quote: “It’s so obvious that it’s an issue that permeates throughout the district,” said Diane Sammons, a lawyer with Nagel Rice in Roseland who filed the lawsuit on behalf of the child’s mother. “It’s bigger than Felicia.”

New Jersey schools reporter Melanie Burney details the scope of the investigation.

What you should know today

🧠 Trivia time

Which rapper bought $4,000 worth of cheesesteaks at Shank’s to promote their new album this week?

A) Meek Mill

B) Lil Uzi Vert

C) Tyler, the Creator

D) Jay-Z

Think you know? Check your answer.

What (and who) we’re...

🤖 Curious about: Suzy, Philly’s new robot sushi chef.

🪲 Visiting: The Beetlejuice house in Hillsborough Township — but not daring to say his name thrice.

🍖 Meeting: A South Jersey teacher who turned his passion for barbecue into a teaching mission.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

Hint: A green space in a Philly neighborhood of the same name

CLARK PARLOR

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here.

Cheers to Lorraine Haggerty who solved Tuesday’s anagram: Nick Nurse. Here’s how the Sixers’ second-year head coach manages a star-laden roster and its many injuries. And an extra shout out to Mary Beth Pratt for this quote: “If a ‘Doc’ can’t do it, call a Nurse!”

Photo of the day

Sylvain Farrel, pictured above, arrived in the U.S. three years ago. Now 17, he’s already earned a full scholarship to Villanova University. Education reporter Kristen Graham highlights Farrel’s journey from Indonesia to this remarkable achievement.

