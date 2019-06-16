Besides seeing more and more devastatingly good-looking people with great Brooklyn accents running around? (I kid.) Yeah, Philly’s changing. Downtown’s getting shinier and shinier and new people are moving into so many neighborhoods like mine. But I know better than to call Philly’s culture New Yorkified. We’re our own thing. What we have to worry about is being our own best selves — and that’s making sure that the good change our city has seen is for everyone. If New Yorkers want to come here and enjoy it, good for them. Be cool when you get here.