Happy Sunday, everyone, and happy Father’s Day. The day is especially noteworthy for Bryce Harper, who, on the eve of becoming a father himself, is reflecting on the lessons he learned from his dad. And, in today’s Q&A section we had a chat with columnist Mike Newall, who’s here to remind us that New Yorkers are streaming into Philly to plant their roots and yes, there’s a way for them to mesh with the Philly culture. Trust him, he came from Brooklyn after all.
Special offer: What happened? Why? Become an Inquirer and get more of your questions answered. Take the first step with Digital Access for just 77¢ per week for 13 weeks. Because you give a damn. Subscribe today!
- It’s Father’s Day today, and for new Philadelphian and father-to-be Bryce Harper, that means paying tribute to his dad, Ron, who showed his son the importance of "[working] his ever-living tail off.” And, if you’re looking for something to do with a father figure today, there are plenty of events to still enjoy in the Philly area, from dumpling tutorials to free beer.
- Juneteenth is this Wednesday, but celebrations will be happening all week throughout Philly, from Civil War reenactments to an Underground Railroad pop-up museum.
- This Thursday, Mural Arts will be dedicating its new “Untitled” mural, which explores identity and can be found above the Target off Sansom Street. The image features North Philly teen Najee Spencer-Young.
- Look for our colleague Marissa Payne’s story tomorrow morning, which will examine Atlantic City’s attempt to attract more visitors to the north side of its boardwalk, by dubbing it “North Beach.”
- J. Garfield DeMarco, New Jersey GOP heavyweight and cranberry king, died a pauper
- ‘It was like being in an oven’: Two Liberty Place elevator broke down, trapping 14 riders for over 3 hours
- A stranger’s $50 tip and advice convinced this Philly bakery worker to return to college. Then she soared.
- Vanguard’s John Bogle gives tips for life on Father’s Day
- Parents fuming after their kindergartners are booted from South Philly elementary to make room for kids from wealthier school
Each week we go behind the scenes with one of our reporters or editors to discuss their work and the challenges they face along the way. This week we chat with Mike Newall, who penned a welcome letter to all those New Yorkers who seem to be flocking to Philadelphia at a steady pace.
This isn’t the first time we’re seeing New Yorkers “invading” Philadelphia, but it does make one think: are we seeing any noticeable shifts in Philly’s culture? You mentioned you’ve seen your neighborhood change a lot, what other changes have you noticed and do any of them remind you of New York?
Besides seeing more and more devastatingly good-looking people with great Brooklyn accents running around? (I kid.) Yeah, Philly’s changing. Downtown’s getting shinier and shinier and new people are moving into so many neighborhoods like mine. But I know better than to call Philly’s culture New Yorkified. We’re our own thing. What we have to worry about is being our own best selves — and that’s making sure that the good change our city has seen is for everyone. If New Yorkers want to come here and enjoy it, good for them. Be cool when you get here.
One commenter chimed in to say “Philadelphia doesn’t have an inferiority complex, NYC has a superiority one. ‘It’s the greatest city in the world!’ is a constant refrain from New Yorkers.” Does it sound like there could be some truth in that observation?
Of course there is. New Yorkers are arrogant sorts. But Philly has a way of grinding that out of people. It’s one of our defining traits.
What are a few things in Philly that helped you fall in love with the city?
Its history. Its beauty. Honestly, the neighborhoods most of all. A lot of that charm has been priced out of New York. The local deli, the three bakeries and five hole-in-the-wall bars on a given block. The realness. And that goes for the people, too. As I said in the column, they’re the most honest people you’ll ever meet. One of the great gifts of Philadelphia is that you always know where you stand here. As a storyteller, that helps.
If there’s one good thing you know will never change in Philly, what would you say it would be?
The Eagles will have always triumphed over the Patriots, 41-33, on Feb. 4, 2018. (Please do not forward this last response to any of my relatives in New York.)
Stay connected with Mike Newall on Twitter or via email at mnewall@inquirer.com.
Thanks to our colleague @DaneseKenon for capturing this tender moment!
Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout out!
Have you submitted a question to Curious Philly yet? Try us. We’re listening to our readers and doing our best to find answers to the things you’re curious about.
Our readers’ latest question: Are flocks of New Yorkers moving to Philadelphia?
The answer: Oh yes, and they’re settling in quite comfortably in our city.
- Eating: Incredible breakfast foods around Philly like the “Dinosaur Egg," a deep-fried avocado wrapped in bacon and stuffed with a poached egg, found at Over Easy Breakfast Club.
- Drinking: A cocktail inside of Hop Sing Laundromat, which was just included in Esquire’s list of best bars in America.
- Watching: Woodstock: Three Days That Defined a Generation, ahead of the legendary music festival’s 50th anniversary.
- Listening to: Happiness Begins, the Jonas Brothers first studio album together since their 2009 Lines, Vines and Trying Times. The trio’s vocals harmonize surprisingly well, as the band explores more emotional turf than in the past.
Looks like he is working his way back toward the Ursinus campus. — New Commentator 2 , on Philly’s elusive black bear tranquilized after a day roaming Upper Roxborough.
Lisa Miccolis, founder of the Monkey and the Elephant (M&E), is on a mission. With with her nonprofit coffee shop, she hopes to equip former foster kids with the resources and support they need to create successful, stable lives.