The art of pest prevention | Morning Newsletter

You don’t go to museums looking for moths and sticky traps, but they’re there.

At the Barnes Foundation, keeping bugs out is just part of the program. Pest management has been an important part of conservation practices in museums for more than three decades.

But Barnes doesn’t have a creepy-crawly crisis. They just remain vigilant for meddlesome moths, carpet beetles, wood-boring beetles, and more.

In their own words: “It’s not the sexiest thing in the world. But it’s something that protects the artwork, the building, the people, the visitors. It’s integral to making everything work around here,” said Carolyn Rivera, brand engagement manager at the Barnes.

So Rivera came up with a fun (insect-free) idea: Use social media to take museum-goers behind the scenes of Barnes’ bug-blocking tactics.

Writing this made me itchy. Read on in Mike Newall’s report.

Mother’s Day can be a hard holiday for some. It’s especially difficult for those grappling with loss.

“A Mother’s Love,” an exhibit of 55 portraits of children killed by gun violence in Philadelphia, debuted in the courtyard of City Hall on Friday. It was organized by the nonprofit organization Apologues. The faces together portray a generation of Philadelphians lost to gun violence — and a staggering collective toll.

Some family members reacted viscerally to seeing their sons and daughters so lifelike once again. Michele Parker wept upon seeing the portrait of her child, Evan Baylor, who was killed in 2021 at the age of 23.

Parker found herself thinking about how her son used to shower her with flowers, gifts, and appreciation posts on social media for Mother’s Day; he treated her to a Mother’s Day dinner at an Italian restaurant in Center City just before he died.

Whatever your situation looks like this Mother’s Day, I’m sending you love and a warm hug. And a special thanks to all the awesome moms out there. Here are some more reads:

❤️ A Philly therapist walks us through the emotional land mines of Mother’s Day. 🔑

❤️ “It’s the first Mother’s Day since my son died. I’ll spend it hugging strangers.”

❤️ When parents die, even the mundane memories comfort their children. Here are their tales, as told to The Inquirer’s obit writer Gary Miles.

❤️ Take a look at our collection of works connected to motherhood on view in museums and other venues around Philadelphia.

What the Sixers look like in two months depends on what happens Sunday in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series.

If they beat the Celtics, Doc Rivers will remain the Sixers’ coach. James Harden will either opt in to the second year of his contract or the Sixers will make him theirs for the rest of his career. Joel Embiid won’t hint (again) that he wants to be reunited with Heat star Jimmy Butler. But if they lose in Boston? Doc gets fired. Harden probably will opt out of the final year of his contract. Embiid almost surely will take his talents to South Beach.

And, 10 years after its conception, Josh Harris and the Sixers will start rebuilding all over again: The Process, 2.0. Here’s more on what could go down.

