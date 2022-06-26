The Philly region will be treated to another sun-filled day today with the high temperature in the low-90s, rounding out a weather-perfect first official weekend of summer.

⚖️ The latest: Thousands of Philadelphians took to the streets over the weekend to either celebrate or decry the Supreme Court ending a national constitutional right to abortion recognized for 50 years.

🌎 Concerning: Flooding is only getting worse in Camden.

🚎 Handy: Know SEPTA’s summer construction schedule.

👑 Thought-provoking: Our music critic Dan DeLuca writes about how the new Baz Luhrmann Elvis movie celebrates a man many see as a cultural thief.

Waving signs and shouting pledges of resolve, they gathered in Philly over the weekend in small groups and by the thousands, on streets, at tourist sites and outside abortion clinics.

Antiabortion activists reveled in the Supreme Court ruling Friday overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that established the right to abortion. Abortion-rights supporters denounced the 6-3 decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health as cruel and demeaning, stripping women of the right to decide what’s best for them and potentially depriving millions of health care.

But Inquirer reporter Jason Laughlin also found both sides in agreement that the ruling isn’t a conclusion at all, but rather another milestone in an ongoing epochal struggle, with Pennsylvania — where abortion remains legal — positioned to be a battleground over future reproductive rights.

You can read more about what he heard from demonstrators and politicians here.

Within the past few years, residents such as Nancy Ruiz, Carlos Molina and Jose Mercado say there’s worsening flooding during unnamed, almost routine, deluges — not just the big named tropical storms. Officials believe climate change is a major factor, and that preventing it is a matter of environmental justice. But that comes with a big price tag for an economically struggling city. So officials have applied to the federal government to pay for a $119 million plan they believe will lead to a “significant decrease” in street and neighborhood flooding.

For Ruiz, it can’t come soon enough: She juggles two jobs and just had to spend thousands on a new outdoor sump pump. ”It’s not fair to us,” Ruiz says. “Taxes go up. Food and everything is going up and we are not even middle class.” Keep reading for more on climate change and Camden.

