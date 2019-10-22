It turns out that Pennsylvania has some of the most lax campaign finance laws in the country. And some of the state’s lawmakers are taking advantage of that to hide the specifics of what they might be spending campaign funds on.

Also, an exhibition coming to Philly will bring a star-studded lineup of black artists to the Barnes Foundation.

And have you shaken off that Eagles loss to the Cowboys yet? Well, basketball season is right around the corner, with the NBA’s first games coming tonight and the 76ers getting things started against a historic rival tomorrow night. To make sure you get The Inquirer’s insight and analysis, sign up for “Off the Dribble,” our brand-new Sixers newsletter.

— Josh Rosenblat (@joshrosenblat, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

Pennsylvania state lawmakers are hiding millions in campaign spending. And it’s all legal.

Politicians in Pennsylvania operate under some of the country’s weakest campaign finance laws. It’s the only state without contribution limits and without an explicit ban on spending campaign cash for personal use, according to a nationwide survey. And there’s little enforcement of the rules that do exist.

Campaigns are supposed to keep vouchers of their spending for the previous three years. But there’s no requirement that they have to be itemized, and there’s no penalty if the candidates don’t keep them on file as required. A year-long investigation by the Caucus and Spotlight PA found that lawmakers across the state are shielding sometimes-lavish campaign spending by not reporting the details to the public.

Residents and Philly officials lament weekend violence after 2 children are shot in 24 hours

A 2-year-old girl, Nikolette Rivera, was killed when bullets flew into her Kensington home. And in Hunting Park, an 11-month-old boy was shot four times when someone fired at the car he was in.

City officials held a somber news conference Monday, expressing sorrow regarding the incidents and asking the public to help police bring the offenders to justice. “You feel like you’re making progress in the city, and then this weekend happens,” Mayor Jim Kenney said. “You feel like you’re just losing ground.”

A new Barnes Foundation exhibit is bringing a stellar lineup of black artists to Philly

Opening Sunday at the Barnes, “30 Americans” is a traveling exhibition of artists drawn from the vast Rubell Family Collection in Miami. It first hit the road in 2008. “Only a decade ago, in a land far, far away,” culture reporter Stephan Salisbury writes.

But “30 Americans” comes at a time when the power of its artists — all of whom are African American — is as apparent as ever. They are some of contemporary art’s strongest voices. And they’re making the historically white world of galleries and museums pay serious attention.

What you need to know today

  • Three former court-appointed guardians have been charged with embezzling more than $1 million from over 100 victims. They allegedly used a shell company and a church to launder the stolen money, Delaware County authorities said.
  • Two Pennsylvania lawmakers have introduced a bill to ban abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected. The move comes as a growing number of states with Republican-led legislatures are seeking to effectively ban abortion. Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, has pledged to veto any such bill if it makes it to his desk.
  • Philly is considering banning plastic bags. Other cities have done it. But how has it worked?
  • Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro and other state AGs announced a proposal to settle thousands of opioid lawsuits for $48 billion in cash and treatment medication from major pharma companies.
  • A raging fire gutted a huge garage in West Philadelphia yesterday, burning down the roof and toppling brick walls as thick black smoke rose into the sky.
  • A former Northampton Township supervisor and his longtime girlfriend admitted to spiking a coworker’s drinks before taking explicit pictures of her while she was passed out. They’re expected to be sentenced this year and will both have to register as sex offenders.

Opinions

“It amazes me time and again that, despite this post-#MeToo moment, when gender equality is increasingly championed, Halloween remains a holiday when commercial costume makers emphasize traditional gender roles for children and the sexualization of women.” — Stuart Charmé, a religion professor and director of the graduate program in liberal studies at Rutgers-Camden, about how a “Sexy Mr. Rogers” costume reflects Halloween’s worst tendencies.

Geno's new mascot, Whizzy.

Your Daily Dose of | ‘Whizzy’

The famed cheesesteak joint Geno’s now has a mascot. Towering and wide-eyed, “Whizzy” has joined the whimsical and sometimes outrageous world of Philadelphia mascots. As for what Passyunk rival Pat’s might do, a mascot isn’t in the cards. “Maybe Gritty and Whizzy can hang out," Pat’s owner Frank Oliveri said, "they’re both kind of scary.”