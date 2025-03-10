🇨🇦 Skipping the Shore, eh? | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Canadians usually flock to the Jersey Shore. But some in the hospitality industry worry about canceled summer visits over economic concerns and anti-Canadian political rhetoric.

And problems at the sheriff’s office are preventing the Philadelphia Land Bank from buying lots for community gardens and houses.

Amid noise from President Donald Trump over tariffs and trade wars, that annexation threat, and a bad-for-Canadians exchange rate, Shore proprietors are wondering if their usual repeat customers from the Great White North will show up this summer.

🇨🇦 With months to go until peak beachgoing season, it may be too soon to tell whether international tensions will meaningfully impact the Shore economy. And it’s not just politics that could lead to a decline, if one does occur.

🇨🇦 But there are early signs of discontentment: fewer Canadian bookings, less border-crossing traffic to the United States, and yes, some cancellations.

🇨🇦 “Given the ‘51st state’ nonsense and the looming tariffs, we’ve decided to cancel and are looking at travel to Europe instead,” an Ottawa resident who frequently travels south told The Inquirer.

Shore reporter Amy S. Rosenberg spoke to Jersey business leaders about what they’re hearing from their Canadian customers.

Philadelphia passed a law last summer preserving the Land Bank’s ability to acquire tax-delinquent lots at sheriff sales, aiming to enable the quasi-governmental agency, in part, to protect parcels of community gardens from development.

Nine months later, the Land Bank has acquired zero garden parcels at sheriff sale — nor any other properties, due to a holdup in Sheriff Rochelle Bilal’s office.

City Council members are increasingly frustrated with the ineffective office that has repeatedly failed to perform even its most basic functions, from securing court buildings to transferring deeds of properties sold at sheriff’s sale. Meanwhile, community gardens remain at risk.

Reporters William Bender and Ryan Briggs have the details.

What you should know today

🧠 Trivia time

Gavin Pennington, a senior at St. Joe’s Prep, is the founder of the upscale streetwear clothing brand The Illest Club. Which celebrity is a fan?

A) Rapper Lil Baby

B) Singer Camila Cabello

C) Actor Jaden Smith

D) Entrepreneur Mark Cuban

Think you know? Check your answer.

What we’re...

🗺️ Mapping: The 10 best restaurants in Philly right now, according to critic Craig LaBan.

🌹 Drooling over: Manakeesh’s best-selling fried qatayif glossed with rose syrup.

🥊 Celebrating: The real history of Black accomplishment in the city’s boxing scene.

📙 Learning about: Philadelphia’s connection to the Troubles of Northern Ireland.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

Hint: “Killing Me Softly With His Song” singer

FLORA BRACKET

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here.

Cheers to Dorothy Pinkston, who solved Sunday’s anagram: Tom Wolf. The former governor of Pennsylvania created and appointed a position for a statewide child advocate, but it has not been filled since the last child advocate stepped down. Here’s why.

Photo of the day

Your “only in Philly” story

📬 Think back to the night that changed your life that could only happen in Philly, a true example of the Philly spirit, the time you finally felt like you belonged in Philly if you’re not a lifer, something that made you fall in love with Philly all over again — or proud to be from here if you are. Then email it to us for a chance to be featured in the Monday edition of this newsletter.

This “only in Philly” story comes from reader Deb Olsen, who describes a memorable night at the Academy of Music:

Growing up in Philly allowed me to hear all kinds of great music. As a teenager, I was given the opportunity to attend a concert by the Philadelphia Orchestra when my friend’s parents couldn’t attend. I was always game for any new experience, so I agreed to take the tickets.

This was my first concert at the Academy of Music, and I was blown away by the beauty and acoustics of the venue. We had excellent seats, third row. Riccardo Muti was the new conductor of the orchestra. I remember he had great hair for conducting — its glossy bounce moved with every swing and jab of his baton. Isaac Stern, the guest violinist, was performing that night and he was amazing.

During the intermission, my friend turned to me and said, “I dare you to try to get backstage!” I was up for the challenge. So, two giggly 15-year-old girls just walked backstage like we knew we belonged there to try and meet some musicians. No one stopped us, to our surprise. Mr. Stern was kind of shocked because we were pretty young for classical groupies given the advanced age of the audience. He couldn’t have been more gracious and welcoming.

Back at our seats, we enjoyed the rest of the concert. That night, a long and lasting love of classical music began for me. And Philly has one of the world’s greatest orchestras. I encourage everyone to give a concert a try.

