Questionable car lease buyout fees | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Happy Friday.

I’m sorry to tell you that the heat will be rough for another day. Expect a high of 93 and a chance of scattered thunderstorms.

In two months, Philly will choose new leadership. The 100th Mayor newsletter returns on Tuesday to give you clear analysis every week on city politics. Your emcees and reporters Anna Orso and Sean Collins Walsh will give you digestible data dives, archived pictures, explainers, and so much more. Sign up today.

Our lead story puts a spotlight on a Philly-area man’s warning to consumers.

Advertisement

— Taylor Allen (@TayImanAllen, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

When Benjamin Sugarman’s lease on his 2019 Kia Optima was set to expire, he knew he would buy it.

According to his lease agreement, he should have been able to own the car he’d been driving for the past three years free of charge.

But somehow, he ended up paying an extra $1,000.

He isn’t the only one with this struggle. In November, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody subpoenaed six car dealerships for documents related to lease buyout fees, and several lawsuits have been filed in the state alleging violations of the Consumer Leasing Act, a federal law that prohibits dealerships from charging fees not disclosed in original lease agreements. One Palm Beach attorney said he recovered more than $130,000 for customers who had paid such fees.

In his own words: “I believe the dealers in Pennsylvania are taking advantage of customers by imposing these fees and charges that are not in a contractual document, a lease,” said Sugarman. “That’s just not OK.”

Sugarman shared his story with The Inquirer to warn others of unknowingly paying these fees.

Keep reading for more details of his experience.

When Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw first took office in February 2020, she was supposed to focus on internal scandals that centered on racism, sexism, and sexual harassment.

Instead, she found herself facing intense new challenges like the pandemic, an unprecedented gun violence crisis, mass protests, and a staffing exodus.

Three-and-a-half years later, she’s leaving for a new job as deputy chief at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

Community members and public officials have mixed opinions about her tenure, questioning decisions including her department’s use of tear gas against protesters — which cost the city $10 million — and asking whether police responded with sufficient urgency to address a record-setting homicide rate.

Keep reading for an overview of her time as the top cop in Philadelphia.

What you should know today

The women of 40+ Double Dutch Club wear their ages on their back — literally— like a badge of honor.

The oldest member in the South Jersey group is 77.

They have more than 8,000 members across the country and they promote what they call the 4Fs: friendship, fitness, fun, and fellowship. They aim to rekindle childhood memories, improve their mental and physical health, and send a message that age is just a number.

The simple rules: Buy a T-shift each year with your name and age. There are no dues or formal meetings. Children, spouses, and pets are not allowed.

Notable quote: “It’s the nostalgic feel of it,” said Vernell Prince, 49, captain of the South Jersey club. “We didn’t realize how happy we were back then. We just had fun.”

Click here to read more about the sisterhood, but stay for the delightful pictures and video.

🧠 Trivia time 🧠

When was the last time Philly experienced a six-day September heat wave?

A) 1967

B) 1952

C) 1944

D) 1931

Think you know? Check your answer.

What we’re...

🎉Anticipating: The 60 new restaurants that are coming to the Philly area this fall. I’m craving this picture of Paffuto’s roast pork sandwich.

👀 Watching: Just weeks after WeWork sounded the alarm over its ability to stay in business, the company is looking to renegotiate nearly all of its leases.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram 🧩

Hint: Former Pennsylvania governor

DOM TIGER

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Cheers to Abigail Smith, who correctly guessed Thursday’s answer: Fringe Festival.

Photo of the day

That’s it for this week. Stay safe and I’ll be back on Monday. Paola will have your weekend news on Sunday.