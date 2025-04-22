Philly Catholics mourn Pope Francis | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Happy Earth Day, Philly. Did you know? We helped put the global event on the map in 1970.

In the Philadelphia area, where more than a quarter of the population identifies as Catholic, Monday was a day of mourning following news of Pope Francis’ death. Read on for recollections of the 2015 visit of a pontiff who believers say “was for the people.”

And emptying a house can be emotional and overwhelming work. Below, find the story on how local junk haulers find new homes for former treasures.

Pope Francis, the first Latin American pontiff, died early Monday at 88, just hours after his last public appearance on Easter Sunday in Vatican City.

Philadelphia remembers: This area is home to one of the United States’ largest Catholic populations. Mourners took to local churches to pray while public figures reminisced on the pope’s legacy, including his 2015 visit to the city, where he said Mass for 800,000 people on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

The papal party: Francis brought a world of joy — and minor hysteria — when he stopped in Philly 10 years ago, as columnist Stephanie Farr writes. The event brought her “faith in Philadelphians’ ability to rise to any occasion, and faith that a humble leader has the ability to bring joy and hope to people — and to an entire city — if he so chooses."

A holy souvenir: During that same visit to the U.S., former Philly Congressman Bob Brady snagged Francis’ drinking glass and leftover water in 2015. He fondly recalls the pontiff’s response.

Considering a legacy: A Bryn Mawr College professor and adjunct scholar at the Vatican Observatory opines on how Francis’ approach to science and faith emphasized humans’ duty to wield both with care. And The Inquirer’s editorial board writes that at a time of increasing division, the Catholic leader’s death silences a lonely voice for compassion.

What you should know today

Junk hauling is big business in Philadelphia, with customers including homeowners who are downsizing and those tasked with cleaning out family members’ homes.

🏠 In turn, for those clients, the service can bring relief to what can be a “really, really overwhelming” situation, as one put it after hiring pros to tackle his parents’ Center City condo.

🏠 Hired haulers can recycle, donate, or responsibly (and legally) dispose of a lifetime of belongings — clothes, appliances, furniture, decorations, electronics, and much more.

🏠 But how do you know if a junk remover is legit?

Real estate reporter Michaelle Bond spoke to haulers and their customers about the best way to get rid of unwanted stuff.

In other housing news: Mayor Cherelle L. Parker revealed the specifics of her $800 million housing policy Monday, detailing how she hopes to spend money raised by city bonds to build or repair 30,000 homes.

Photo of the day

🚌 One last lost thing: Alas, the old Eagles bus atop the former Paintarama at Torresdale Avenue and Brill Street is gone after the building’s sale. Take a peek into the past as sports reporter Matt Breen recounts the story of “The Liberty Bell of Northeast Philly.”

And on the subject of the past, with the news of Pope Francis’ death, I recalled my own experience as an early-career reporter covering his 2015 visit. One standout story came by way of a five-mile walking pilgrimage from Port Richmond to the Parkway with a rambunctious crew of St. Adalbert parishioners. Responding to a passerby who asked if they were Catholics, one shouted cheerfully: “Hi — we are sinners!" Too funny. Not even their fallible humanity could dim their excitement.

Wishing you a memorable day. Thanks for starting it with The Inquirer.

