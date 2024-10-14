A political attack’s lasting impact | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Welcome to a new week, Philly, and congrats to the couple who got married in the Linc parking lot before the Eagles game Sunday. May your love see less drama than that fourth quarter did.

For today’s lead story, we travel to Western Pennsylvania, where immigrants were revitalizing tiny Charleroi. Then former President Donald Trump’s attacks brought white supremacists and conservative influencers.

And with just over three weeks to go until Election Day, we look at six trends that could decide the state for Trump or Vice President Kamala Harris.

Charleroi once felt welcoming to immigrants. In the Western Pennsylvania borough about 30 miles south of Pittsburgh, they opened new businesses, took unfilled jobs, and found community.

But last month, the town became the latest target of right-wing attacks after Trump falsely claimed Haitian immigrants had brought it a crime surge and financial strain.

Haitian and other immigrants who live there are now facing harassment, including from white supremacist groups. Business at downtown shops has slowed as some customers fear going out. The town’s leaders aren’t sure things can go back to normal.

Politics reporter Aliya Schneider visited the tiny town to explain how tensions have grown after its residents became a target.

By now you’re well aware that Pennsylvania is the center of the political universe, the “swingiest” place in the U.S., a purple battleground, and every other high-stakes moniker we’ve claimed this election season.

But it’s earned. Pennsylvania is closely divided, geographically diverse — and changing, as our politics reporters put it. Consider these takeaways from The Inquirer’s series on the voting trends and places that will decide who wins the state:

🟣 Suburbs and prosperous urban areas have moved more to Democrats, while rural areas and deep inner cities are trending toward Republicans.

🟣 Republicans have made inroads in Pennsylvania’s small cities with growing Latino populations.

🟣 Former manufacturing towns are unpredictable and could be the most determinative places in the state.

Reporters Julia Terruso and Anna Orso explain what these and other trends could mean for November.

P.S. Both presidential candidates will be in the area this week: Trump is headed to Montgomery County for a campaign event today, followed by running mate U.S. Sen. JD Vance who will be there Tuesday. Harris will return to Philadelphia for a campaign event on Wednesday.

Photo of the day

What a treat it must have been to see Stevie Wonder perform at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday. Music critic Dan DeLuca has the review and setlist.

This “only in Philly” story comes from reader Sharyn Redding, who describes the good that can come of a bad Phils game (maybe some hope for us all after last week?):

It was 1975 and I was working as an usherette for the Phillies’ “Hot Pants Patrol.” When the Phillies were playing at home, I would finish my day job at 5 p.m. at the Defense Supply Agency at 20th and Oregon and head over to Veterans Stadium. It made for a long day, but for a 21-year-old single girl, this was the perfect job if you loved baseball and were looking to meet guys!

One particular night, I met Anthony from South Philly. He was a paying customer occupying seat 2 of my section. Back then, seat 1 was reserved for the usherettes, so Anthony and I were able to chat through much of the game. Unfortunately, the Phils were losing badly, so he left the game in the seventh inning (but not before getting my number).

About 10 minutes later, another male voice — George from Port Richmond — from behind the row attempted to engage me in conversation, but by then, I was hungry, tired, and just wanted to go home and go to bed. Suffice to say, I barely acknowledged (or even looked) at this person.

A few nights later, though, George came back to my section. It turned out that he was this handsome, funny, interesting guy. Long story short, the date with Anthony didn’t work out. But George and I ended up getting married and had three children, and now three grandchildren, too. We live in Morton, Delaware County and are still serious Phillies fans! Go Phils!

