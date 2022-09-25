It’ll be partly sunny with a chance of showers and temps expected to reach the high 70s. Tonight, the region’s Jewish community begins the two-day observance of Rosh Hashanah starting at sundown.

📣 Determined teens: George Washington High School’s cheerleading team, the city’s first to make it to nationals.

🎤 Laughs: We’ve got a special comedian to introduce.

🗳️ A Fetterman rally: The Senate hopeful finally held a public event in Philly.

As the reporter who covers the Philadelphia School District, there’s plenty of struggle and controversy to write about on my beat. But there’s also a ton of bright spots, and as soon as I heard about the George Washington High cheer team and their historic quest to get to nationals, I knew I wanted to highlight — and spend significant time — with the team.

This is a talented, smart, diverse group of kids, a relatively new competitive cheer team that’s working hard not just to perfect routines, but to tell their story to the world in hopes of raising $30,000 to make it to Dallas and the spot they earned on a much larger stage than they’ve ever had access to, with far fewer resources than the teams they compete against.

Photographer Heather Khalifa, videographer Jenna Miller, and I spent multiple days in George Washington’s gym, getting to know the team and the coaches and hearing their story. It was an object lesson in what the kids go through — you try spending time in a gym with no air-conditioning on a sweltering summer day, spending hours performing athletic feats I could never do!

I think so often people hear “Philadelphia School District” and have an idea — a mistaken idea — about who the kids who attend the city’s 216 public schools are. I’m always trying to show readers the true, nuanced picture of the city’s school system, and I hope this story is one such look!

